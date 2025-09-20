The Preview: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in Week 4 Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 11 Ole Miss football team hosts Tulane for what could be its toughest non-conference test this season.
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Tulane
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Tickets: OleMissTix.com
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
Sumrall's Return
Former Ole Miss linebackers coach Jon Sumrall returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this weekend. After leading the Rebel linebacker corps in 2018, he went on to Kentucky before taking Troy to a 23-4 record over two seasons in his first head coaching job.
Sumrall came to Tulane last year, and the Green Wave finished 9-5 in his first season, a third straight nine-win campaign after going 12-2 in 2022 and 11-3 in 2023.
Who's Behind Center?
Head coach Lane Kiffin told the media on Monday that he expects Austin Simmons to be able to play and to start at quarterback.
Simmons tweaked an ankle and was limited in action last weekend against Arkansas, which set the stage for a phenomenal debut by Trinidad Chambliss.
Whichever QB goes could dictate the direction of the Ole Miss offense, but both have put forth winning performances this season.
Jake the Snake
Jake Retzlaff went from BYU to the bayou, and the Tulane quarterback has been outstanding through three weeks of action.
He is No. 3 in the nation in rushing among quarterbacks with 288 yards. He's also first among quarterbacks and tied for second overall with six rushing touchdowns.
He's been effective through the air as well, throwing for 522 yards with no interceptions. Reeling in Retzlaff will be key for the Rebel defense.
Where's the Wave?
Tulane has opened its season with not one but two Power 4 wins over Northwestern and Duke, yet the Green Wave still haven't earned much respect in the polls.
They're receiving votes, coming in at No. 32 in the AP poll and No. 30 in the coaches' poll. A win in Oxford would certainly vault them into the Top 25.
Keep it 100
Harrison Wallace III started his Ole Miss career with back-to-back 100-yard games, and it looked like the Penn State transfer would make it a trifecta against Arkansas but fell just shy at 92 yards on six catches with one score.
Wallace is No. 4 nationally and No. 3 in the SEC in receiving at 113.0 yards per game. Will he get back over the century mark this week?
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.