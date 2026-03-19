The Pro Day Results: Ole Miss Rebels Show Out In Front of NFL Decision-Makers

OXFORD, Miss. – Thirty-eight scouts and personnel from 30 NFL teams gathered inside the Manning Center Wednesday for Ole Miss' Pro Day as 16 Rebels put their skills on display with hopes of pursuing a future in the National Football League.

Tyler Banks, Trace Bruckler, Tahj Chambers, Logan Diggs, Kapena Gushiken, Andrew Jones, Percy Lewis, Diego Pounds, Sage Ryan, Carter Short, De'Zhaun Stribling, Damien Taylor, Harrison Wallace III, Jayden Williams, Wydett Williams Jr. and Dae'Quan Wright all took part in the annual event.

Stribling, who started all 15 games for the Rebels in 2025, participated in the shuttle and 3-cone run, as well as position drills on Wednesday.

He ran an official 4.36 40-yard dash, as well as registered a broad jump of 10-feet, 7 inches at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, in Indianapolis, earlier this month.

"I thought today went really well. I was able again to show off my speed, getting in and out of cuts, while staying fast and fluid." Stribling said. "I think my performance in Indianapolis just opened everyone's eyes to my speed. Personally, I always knew I was that fast, but it was just about going out there and running a great time so that I could prove it to everyone else."

Maximizing the opportunity 📈 pic.twitter.com/cOVlBCWhOW — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) March 18, 2026

Stribling finished his final collegiate campaign with 55 catches for 711 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

For his career, Stribling appeared in 56 career games, with 55 starts at receiver. The 6-foot-2 wideout finished his college career with 216 career receptions for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns over five seasons.

"I felt like transferring to Ole Miss helped me learn how to play at a high level. Playing in this offense, in the SEC, allowed me to showcase all of my abilities as a receiver," Stribling said. "Towards the end of the year, being more of the go-to guy, really helped my development a lot."

Wright, an honorable mention All-America and second-team All-SEC selection in 2025, only participated in position drills after posting solid numbers during the 2026 NFL Combine.

In 2025, Wright finished the season with 36 receptions for 634 yards and four TDs. The Perry, Georgia, native appeared in 48 games, with 30 starts at tight end, at Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

"I think today went really well. Being back in Oxford and out there with all the guys was a lot of fun," Wright said. "My toughness and football IQ are my two best attributes, but my I've really focused on taking care of my body. I want to make sure that as I go through this process that I can just be as close as to 100 percent as possible. The best ability is availability."

WELCOME TO THE KAPENA GUSHIKEN SHOW 🍿🤯



Vertical: 41”

Broad: 11’

40: 4.35

Bench: 17@kapslockbrah x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/SY1WmiBgha — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) March 18, 2026

Gushiken also put up strong numbers and took full advantage of his opportunity to shine in front of pro scouts and personnel.

Gushiken ran the fastest 40-yard of the day at an unofficial 4.35. Gushiken also showed off his jumping ability with a 41 inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. The Pukalani, Hawaii, native played in all 15 games for the Rebels in 2025, earning 12 starts, while tallying 55 tackles and five pass breakups.

"There were definitely some numbers that I wanted to hit today, but looking at it from a bigger picture, I thought I did pretty well," Gushiken said. "Today was really important for me. I care a lot about football and this journey I've been on. I knew how much was riding on today and how it'll help me moving forward."

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