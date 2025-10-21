The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 8 Ole Miss football, 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC Conference, travels to Norman, Oklahoma, as Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will take on the Oklahoma Sooners, this Saturday, in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. CT.
The No. 11 Sooners are coming off a 26-7 victory over South Carolina on the road last Saturday. Saturday's matchup will mark just the third meeting all-time between the two programs, the last coming in 2024 in a 26-14 victory for the Rebels in Oxford, a game featuring nine sacks, ranking third-most in program history.
The Rebels hold a record of 45-14 under Kiffin since 2021 and rank third among all SEC schools in wins during that span.
How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Date: Saturday, Oct 26, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Norman, Okla.
Site: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Gameday Info: OleMissGameday.com
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com
2025 Oklahoma Sooners Recap
Oklahoma enters this matchup with the Rebels at 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play. The Sooners rank 11th in the AFCA Coaches ranking and No. 13 in the AP Poll.
Defensively, Oklahoma ranks second in the SEC Conference in third-down conversion percentage, averaging a conversion rate of just 25% and ranks first in first-down defense in both the conference and nation, only allowing 82 first downs through seven games.
The Sooners have only allowed 132.6 yards per game through the air, ranking No. 4 in the FBS and first in the SEC. Additionally, the program also ranks first in both the SEC and FBS in total defense, averaging 213 yards per game.
Three Players to Watch: Ole Miss
The Ole Miss offensive line – The Rebel o-line hasn't allowed a sack in two of its last three games, but will have their hands full with an elite Oklahoma defense. OU comes into the top-15 matchup ranked No. 1 in the FBS in both sacks and tackles for loss. The Sooners have five players with five or more TFL on the season.
Dae'Quan Wright – The senior tight end leads the SEC Conference in yards per catch, averaging 20.7 yards. He also ranks third amongst all tight ends in all of the FBS with 393 yards on the season.
Kewan Lacy – Lacy ranks 18th all-time in rushing at Ole Miss with 10 touchdowns on the season. The Missouri transfer ranks second in the SEC in rushing touchdowns and third in rushing yards on the season with 618 yards through seven games.
Three Players to Watch: Oklahoma Sooners
John Mateer – The Washington State transfer is averaging 261 yards per game through the air, ranking fourth in the SEC Conference.
The quarterback completes 64.9% of his passes and averages 22.17 completions per game, ranking him atop of the conference. Mateer is capable of a big game, and the Rebels' defense will need to be ready to play this Saturday.
Isaiah Sategna III – The Redshirt Junior wide receiver leads the Sooners' offense in both receptions (5.29) and receiving yards per game (70.4). He is coming off a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in which he had 7 receptions for 73 yards and a score.
Troy Blaylock – The true freshman running back saw a significant workload increase in last Saturday's matchup, carrying the ball 19 times for 101 yards and a score.
He ranks second on the team with four rushing scores on the season, behind Mateer with five. Blaylock will need to be held in check during Saturday's matchup for the Rebels to come out with a win.
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.