The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football Surges, Notre Dame Plummets in Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped with a win on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium after taking down Arkansas 41-35 in Week 3.
Despite a slow start defensively against the Razorbacks, Kiffin and Co. made the adjustments necessary down the stretch to control the pace and earn an SEC win.
"Pete [Golding] does a great job at halftime. I actually said it in the halftime interview on TV. Over time here, we’ve done a great job, just like last week, of halftime adjustments on things and defensively," Kiffin said on Saturday.
"And so I really had a lot of confidence that he’d figure something out because he wasn’t working the first half.
"We obviously couldn’t figure out the quarterback and him pulling and stopping him. So again, Coach Petrino does a great job, too. They get paid a lot of money to coach over there as well. He’s always done a good job of scheming people. Really proud of how we made adjustments and limited them in the second half really to the one touchdown.”
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss elevated the Rebels' offense in his starting debut for the program after dominating Arkansas with 415 total yards of offense and three touchdowns.
“Trinidad’s day didn’t surprise me. Anytime we have gone in the stadium in scrimmages, or his play in the last two games, he’s done a fabulous job. I just think he has the ‘it’ and it’s what brought him here," Kiffin said.
"I think as you look around the country, look at a year ago, there’s an SEC team, they lose their quarterback and they’re a completely different team.
"They get him back and they totally change. I said in the off-season, just like any room, d-line, DBs, hey, ‘let’s improve the room overall.’ Spent a lot of time and energy recruiting Trinidad for situations like this. Kyle said he played in more fans today than in his entire career combined. Said a lot about him and he took care of the ball."
Now, the latest AP Top-25 Poll has been revealed with the Rebels surging once again.
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. LSU Tigers
4. Miami Hurricanes
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Florida State Seminoles
8. Texas Longhorns
9. Illinois Fighting Illini
10. Texas A&M Aggies
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain on the outside looking in for the Top-10 of the AP Top-25 Poll, but have seen significant movement across the last two weeks.
The remainder of the AP Top-25 Poll [11-25]:
11. Oklahoma Sooners
12. Iowa State Cyclones
13. Ole Miss Rebels
14. Alabama Crimson Tide
15. Tennessee Volunteers
16. Utah Utes
17. Texas Tech Red Raiders
18. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
19. Indiana Hoosiers
20. Vanderbilt Commodores
21. Michigan Wolverines
22. Auburn Tigers
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
25. USC Trojans
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.