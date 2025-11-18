Theo Von Reveals Where He Hopes Lane Kiffin Coaches in 2026 Amid LSU, Florida Buzz
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has America's attention as a College Football Playoff contender with the program rewriting the record books in Oxford this fall.
The Rebels have reached new heights under Lane Kiffin with the program earning a statement win over the Florida Gators last weekend in front of a record-setting crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
Now, the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are turning up the heat in their pursuit of the iconic head coach, but Ole Miss is keeping a foot on the gas to keep him in Oxford.
On Monday, The Athletic reported that Ole Miss had given Kiffin until Nov. 28 to make a decision on whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a job elsewhere.
But the Rebels shot-caller has since denied the report while making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we’re having a blast. I love it here.
“… It just couldn’t be better. Like I said, you pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it. So, enjoy it. You’re 10-1. You’re getting ready. You got a bye week.
"You get to watch half the country lose, and there’s no way we can lose Saturday. And then, you play the Egg Bowl and go dominate that and keep that Egg Bowl trophy home where it’s been for a long time.”
Now, as the coaching carousel heats up with a three-team battle emerging between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, iconic comedian Theo Von has revealed where he hopes Kiffin coaches in 2026.
"Its lit in the ‘sip. I didnt think it was. I was wrong. they got a beautiful future on the grill down there. I hope Lane stays," Von wrote via X.
Kiffin and Von have developed a relationship over the last few years where he has made his way to Oxford for multiple game day appearances. This past weekend Von made the walk into the stadium with the Rebels.
Now, all eyes remain on Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators looking to have him on the sidelines in 2026.
