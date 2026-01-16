What Ole Miss Fans Should Know About Former Oregon Edge Rusher Blake Purchase

Former Oregon Ducks edge rusher Blake Purchase has a new home. After entering the transfer portal, Purchase will be headed to Oxford, Mississippi, to play for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Blake Purchase's Oregon Career

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blake Purchase is a 6-3, 245 pound edge rusher out of Englewood, Colorado. Purchase signed with the Oregon Ducks as a member of their class of 2023. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 17 edge rusher in his class per 247Sports.

Purchase played for the Ducks from 2023-2025 and appeared in 35 games. He had 39 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, and two passes defended. Purchase is coming off his most productive season in Eugene in 2025, where he had career highs in total tackles with 32, sacks with 2.0, and tackles for loss with 4.5.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (9) on defense during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following Oregon’s loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Purchase officially entered the transfer portal. In this game, Purchase had one tackle.

He has decided to commit to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Purchase Transfers to Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss had one of the wildest seasons that a college football team can have. The Rebels went 11-1 in the regular season, putting themselves in a position to make the playoff for the first time in school history. While all of this was going on, their coach, Lane Kiffin had his eyes elsewhere.

After Ole Miss’s rivalry win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs to finish up the regular season, Kiffin announced that he would be leaving Ole Miss to take the vacant head coaching job with the LSU Tigers. This caused an uproar from fans as Kiffin, who has been with Ole Miss since 2020, left in the middle of their playoff push.

With Kiffin gone, the Rebels named Pete Golding their interim coach and eventually their full time coach moving forward. Ole Miss won their first round playoff game against the Tulane Green Wave and then stunned the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinal. The Rebels fell in their semifinal game to the Miami Hurricanes in an epic back and forth affair, ending their season.

Oregon Ducks in Transfer Portal

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon has been active in the transfer portal this offseason. Their most notable commitment received so far has been former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola is a former five-star recruit in the class of 2024 and is headed to Eugene.

It appears that Raiola will be sitting behind Dante Moore for the 2026 season after Moore's announcement to return to school instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Raiola coming in and Moore staying, it resulted in a pair of Ducks quarterbacks from the 2025 roster; Austin Novosad and Bryson Beaver to enter the transfer portal.

So far, Oregon Dan Lanning's Ducks have seven incoming transfers and 28 outgoing.