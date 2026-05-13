This Player Is The Clear Offseason Winner For Ole Miss' Offense

After a relatively quiet 2025 season, Caleb Odom and the Ole Miss Rebels are entering 2026 with much higher expectations as the talented tight end looks ready for a breakout year in a new offensive system.

In the winter transfer portal window ahead of the 2025 season, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels once again assembled one of the nations best portal classes, which inclueded adding Odom, an Alabama Crimson Tide transfer wide receiver.

Odom, a former Top 100 recruit was one of the most intriguing portal players due to his large frame at 6-foot-5.

Caleb Odom's Role Should Grow Even More

Nov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With three of Ole Miss’ most impactful pass catchers Dae’Quan Wright, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Harrison Wallace III leaving for the NFL Draft, Caleb Odom now has a much bigger opportunity to expand his role in the Rebels’ offense and continue his development as a key receiver for the Rebels

In 2025 Caleb Odom recorded 19 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He added four catches in the College Football Playoffs, and scoring a valuable two point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl.

Odom has also shown flashes during the regular season, recording six receptions for 64 yards, including a 40-yard catch-and-run that showcased his speed, ability to break tackles, and potential as a downfield threat.

New OC Benefits Odom

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding (center) huddles with players during the second half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

When Lane Kiffin and former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. left for LSU in November, Pete Golding and the Rebels quickly turned to a familiar name to maintain continuity and keep the offensive system intact.

John David Baker was hired after serving as an offensive coordinator at East Carolina. Baker coached at ECU in 2024 and 2025 and was nominated for the Broyles Award in his first year with the school.

Baker previously coached Ole Miss from 2021-2023 and served as a co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He leaned on tight ends in the play calling during his time at ECU as the Pirates top two tight ends combined for 51 receptions 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Odom’s versatility as both a tight end and wide receiver fits perfectly with Baker’s background coaching tight ends, giving him a chance to be used in multiple roles.

With an expanded role and a more developed quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss, Odom should see a noticeable increase in production in 2026 and could be a breakout player for the Rebels.

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