Ole Miss Football Gets Major Forecast Ahead of Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl Showdown

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will square off against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day with both program's eyeing a College Football Playoff semifinals berth.

In what will be a rematch from an SEC thriller in October, Pete Golding and the Rebels will look to avenge a 43-35 loss in Athens early this season with the stakes higher than ever before.

“I feel like the crowd got a little louder, got more intense,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We’ve definitely got to finish the whole game. That comes with me executing on throws and just finishing series. I’ve got to do a better job playing the fourth quarter and finishing the game. We did a great job for three quarters but we’ve got to finish the whole game.”

Chambliss and Co. shined across three quarters, but once the fourth rolled around, it was all Georgia with the Bulldogs executing down the stretch to earn the win with Ole Miss now eyeing a chance to bounce back.

Now, Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan has locked in a prediction for the showdown where Ole Miss will be looking to make history in the Bayou State.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

The Sports Illustrated Pick: Ole Miss

"Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to get the ball moving on the ground.

"Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank.

"Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season. Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to take a shot and bet on the Rebels to pull off the upset."

