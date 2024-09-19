Three Eagles to Watch in Ole Miss' Matchup With Georgia Southern
Ole Miss comes into Saturday's matchup against Georgia Southern with another opportunity to make a statement. The Rebels completely bottled up Wake Forest but struggled with 11 penalties, two turnovers, and, at times, pass coverage.
The pass coverage issues might be nitpicking as the Rebels still haven’t allowed a touchdown, but the penalties and uncharacteristic turnovers are things that will need to be fixed with Kentucky coming to town next week to open SEC play.
Georgia Southern is led by head coach Clay Helton who has a history with Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin from their time at Southern Cal, so it has created an interesting storyline heading into Saturday's showdown in the Vaught.
But enough with the storylines. After all, games are not won and lost in the tabloids. Let's talk about who could flash on the field for the Eagles this Saturday.
JC French -- QB
Throughout the Eagles' first three games, the offense has been very pass-heavy, especially in the first contest with Boise State. It seems that Boise State's defensive front was a little too much to handle, plus the Broncos have maybe the best back in the country in Aston Jeanty, so Helton knew they had to be able to score a ton and quickly to be able to hang with Boise State.
JC French is the key for Georgia Southern to have a chance. The Eagles threw the ball 50 times in that opener with the Broncos and hung with the G5 playoff contender. The Broncos put up 20 in the fourth quarter to pull away, but French did have his moments with over 300 yards passing, two touchdown passes and one on the ground. He also hasn't thrown an interception yet this season.
The one area of this Ole Miss team that has been a little underwhelming at times has been the secondary, so we will see how they respond with a pass-happy offense.
Dalen Cobb -- WR
Cobb is a do-it-all playmaker for this Georgia Southern squad, and they will use him in both the running and passing games as a kind of Swiss army knife player. Cobb isn't the biggest player on the field (far from it), but he is shifty and a spark plug for this offense.
Cobb hasn't had the start he was looking for, but there is no denying he is the most explosive player on this team. It should be another good test for this secondary.
Marques Watson-Trent -- LB
Watson-Trent looks like the enforcer on this Georgia Southern defense as he tailed 14 tackles in the game against Nevada in Week 2. The redshirt senior backer has played a lot of football and is a guy who can play the run, rush the passer, and is good in coverage.
The Georgia Southern defense has had its hands full with good backs (Ashton Jeanty and now Henry Parrish Jr.), so you know after giving up six touchdowns on the ground against the Broncos, the Eagles will want to make a statement. I think that starts with Watson-Trent.