Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offer to Prized Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans Target

Princeton (N.J.) Hun School three-star tight end Tommy Douglas continues blossoming into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with offers galore rolling in as of late.

Douglas checks in as a Top-10 prospect in New Jersey after a standout junior campaign where he quickly emerged as one of the fastest-rising recruits on the East Coast.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now add the Ole Miss Rebels to the offer sheet that flaunts over 35 schools on it with Pete Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford making the call this week.

Douglas' father is a long-time NFL scout and front office member where he served as the General Manager for the New York Jets from 2019-2024, according to 247 Sports.

He currently serves as senior personnel director/advisor to the General Manager for the Philadelphia Eagles with Douglas being surrounded by football his entire life.

Now, he's blossomed into one of America's top tight ends with offers galore rolling in amid a strong offseason.

Across his junior campaign in 2025, Douglas reeled in 33 receptions for 640 yards - with an average of 19.3 yards per reception - along with 7 touchdowns.

According to Huskies Wire, Douglas "explodes out of his stance when running routes and is a smooth athlete with impressive long speed, routinely pulling away from defenders to pick up yards after the catch."

The electrifying tight end is now on the Ole Miss Rebels' radar with an offer on the table as he enters a pivotal stretch in his recruitment with offers galore rolling in this offseason.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a massive stretch on the recruiting trail this month with multiple unofficial visitors locking in trips to Oxford for spring visits as priority prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle make their way to town.

