Times of Interest: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 15 Ole Miss football team welcomes fans to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for the first time in 2025, as Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are set to host Georgia State for their season-opener.
Gameday Schedule
Parking Operations Begin – 7 a.m.
Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.
Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from Hollingsworth Field – 10 a.m.
SJB Pavilion Box Office Opens – 3:45 p.m.
Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 3:45 p.m.
Walk of Champions presented by Mid South Ford – 4:40 p.m.
Gates Open – 4:45 p.m.
Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 4:45 p.m.
Pride of the South Grove Show – 5 p.m.
Oxford Ortho Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Armegas Spearman) – 5:35 p.m.
Pride of the South Pregame Show – 5:59 p.m.
National Anthem – 6:35 p.m.
Lock the Vaught – 6:41 p.m.
Hotty Toddy – 6:44 p.m.
Kickoff – 6:45 p.m.
Grove Closes – Midnight
How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, Aug. 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Site: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
New Friday Grove Setup Schedule
2-3 p.m. - Registered student organizations and university departments set up
3-4:30 p.m. - Vendors set up their customers' tents
5:30 p.m. - Grove closes
6 p.m. - Grove opens for general public
This Week at the Coca-Cola FanFest
Coca-Cola FanFest opens three hours prior to kickoff (3:45 p.m.). Fans can enjoy giveaways, food, refreshments, merch, prizes and more from Coca-Cola, Mid-South Ford, Magnolia Rentals and Surfside. Check the map below to see what's on tap.
No Field Rushes
In order to further avoid safety issues and increased SEC fines, stronger measures are being put in place to ensure field rushes no longer occur at Vaught-Hemingway.
Entering the playing field is strictly prohibited, and those found to be violators are subject to arrest. Violators could also be denied ticket privileges for the current and next season, including but not limited to student, season and single-game tickets.
All available stadium cameras will be used to assist in identifying violators.
Can't Use Your Tickets?
If you can't make it to the game, get your ticket to someone who can! Click here for information on how to transfer your tickets to another Rebel fan. You can also sell your ticket on SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Ole Miss Athletics.
