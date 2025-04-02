Top-Five Quarterback in America, Five-Star Ole Miss Football Target to Visit Rebels
Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as he locks in on his recruitment process.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder rounded out his junior campaign in 2024 with 46 passing touchdowns and six interceptions after continuing his impressive prep career.
He's now up to an impressive 84 career passing touchdowns with only 14 interceptions throughout his three seasons of high school ball.
Up next for Lyons, the No. 3 rated signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is checking out a handful of schools he's ready to visit this offseason.
The California native has multiple West Coast schools on his radar, but will also branch out to the SEC with programs gaining his attention.
Lyons caught up with On3 Sports last month where he listed five programs he's set to visit across the next few weeks: The Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, BYU Cougars, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines.
Now, according to On3 Sports, Lyons will be in Oxford on Thursday to visit with Kiffin and the Rebels. He will be in for Spring Camp to watch practice.
The prized quarterback stole headlines earlier this month after taking a surprise visit to FCS program Sacramento State, but it's clear the elite prospect will remain focused on Power Four schools.
Lyons caught up with High School On SI to discuss his recruitment process and the buzz on schools he's interested in.
"Oregon... pretty much all the time," Lyons said of which school he talks to the most. "Coach Lanning, coach (Will) Stein... pretty great relationship with those two, my whole family, which is pretty incredible."
"...The big thing with Oregon is how long is Coach Stein going to be there?"
But it'll be a rigorous process for Lyons down the stretch in his recruitment with a myriad of schools looking to reel in the talented quarterback.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will look to get the signal-caller down to Oxford for a visit to campus in less than 24 hours.
Lyons told High School On SI that he, "intends to make his college commitment in July following his official visits, which will go to six schools (so far) - BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC."
The Buzz: 247Sports' Take on Lyons
"Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class. He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns.
"At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36" vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well."
