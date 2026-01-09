Trinidad Chambliss Makes Statement After Ole Miss' Miami Matchup Rebel Fans Will Love

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains the talk of the town after a historic season leading the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

After earning the starting gig in Week 3 after Austin Simmons went down with an injury, Chambliss never looked back after leading a dominant Ole Miss offense across the 2025 season - ultimately finishing in the Top-10 of the Heisman Trophy voting.

He orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground with his heroics catapulting the program to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

"When he first got here, you didn’t even hear him. You just saw him," Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said on Thursday. "You saw him with his head down, working his a** off.

"Then you start seeing people start gravitating to him, and they wanted to be around him, because he works his butt off and he’s a good teammate. He celebrated with Austin [Simmons] at scrimmages when he would throw good balls. You wanted to be around him because of who he was."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Chambliss has inked a deal with the Ole Miss Rebels that will have him return to Oxford for the 2026 season, but his status for next fall remains in question as he awaits the results of his pending waiver.

The All-SEC quarterback - as it currently stands - is out of collegiate eligibility but has applied for a waiver in order to play next season with Ole Miss.

After the College Football Playoff loss to Miami, Chambliss weighed in on what his future may hold:

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss, who passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

Now, all focus shifts towards Chambliss and his waiver situation with a significant domino set to fall in the coming weeks surrounding his future.

