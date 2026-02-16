Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss Sits Alongside Dante Moore for Major Award

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remains the talk of the town this offseason after Mississippi Judge Robert Whitwell granted a preliminary injunction to the program's signal-caller which will allow him to suit up in 2026.

Chambliss finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2025 after leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals where he totaled 30 touchdowns; surging as one of the top signal-callers in America.

Ole Miss had taken preparations if Chambliss was not to play the 2026 season where the program brought in Auburn transfer quarterback Deuce Knight - a former five-star in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Pete Golding and Co. have their guy with Chambliss granted injunction.

Judge Whitwell said in his lengthy decision that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt season for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State prior to making his decision final on Thursday evening.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores, fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss last month following a College Football Playoff run. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

Now, Chambliss sits with the second-best Heisman Trophy odds heading into the 2026 season behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Arch Manning 6/1

Trinidad Chambliss 13/2

CJ Carr 15/2

Dante Moore 10/1

Josh Hoover 10/1

Julian Sayin 12/1

Sam Leavitt 13/1

Jayden Maiava 14/1

Jeremiah Smith 14/1

Darian Mensah 15/1

Updated 2026 Heisman Trophy odds:



Arch Manning 6/1

Trinidad Chambliss 13/2

CJ Carr 15/2

Dante Moore 10/1

Josh Hoover 10/1

Julian Sayin 12/1

Sam Leavitt 13/1

Jayden Maiava 14/1

Jeremiah Smith 14/1

Darian Mensah 15/1

John Mateer 16/1

Gunner Stockton 18/1

LaNorris Sellers 18/1… — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 16, 2026

Now, all eyes are on Chambliss heading into the season with the Rebels' quarterback looking to once again level up his game with an opportunity to boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock to new heights this upcoming year in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: