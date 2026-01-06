Trinidad Chambliss Reveals Definitive Statement on Future With Ole Miss Amid LSU Buzz

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is seeking a sixth season of eligibility and will return to Oxford in 2026 if his waiver is approved, he revealed via social media on Monday evening.

The first-year Rebel has lifted a dominant Ole Miss offense that led the SEC - while ranking third nationally in both total offense (498.1 yards per game) and passing offense (309.6 yards per game) - as well as third in the conference and 11th nationally in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Across the 2025 regular season, Chambliss went 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6 after emerging as the starter in Week 3.

But he remains in pursuit of an extra season of college football with his pending waiver remaining undecided - as his sixth season of eligibility is up in the air.

Ahead of the Ole Miss Rebels' Fiesta Bowl showdown against the Miami Hurricanes, Chambliss took to social media to reiterate his belief in the program - citing his reasoning for wanting to return to Oxford rather than enter the Transfer Portal if his waiver is granted.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“From the moment I arrived at Ole Miss, Oxford has truly felt like home for me and my family,” Chambliss wrote, via his Instagram. “I give all glory and honor to God for His guidance and faithfulness throughout this journey.

"This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering love and support of the Oxford community. My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal, to bring a championship home to Ole Miss.

“While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford. I’m incredibly grateful for this decision and excited to continue the work alongside my teammates, Coach Pete, and the entire Ole Miss staff as we chase something special next year.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)

Date: Jan. 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)

Date: Jan. 9, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

