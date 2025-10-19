Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football Tumbles, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Cruise
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) suffered the program's first loss of the season on Saturday after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
Behind a masterclass performance from Bulldogs signal-caller Gunner Stockton, Georgia captured a top-five victory and spoiled the Rebels' perfect start to the 2025 season.
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss program, the opportunities were there at Sanford Stadium, but the savvy, experienced Bulldogs ultimately pieced together a 17-0 fourth quarter to get it done.
“I told our guys, this is exactly what you could want,” Kiffin said afterwards. “You’re in the fourth quarter up two scores at Georgia. Chance to beat them two years in a row.
"You would think you’d get blown out if they score every time they have the ball and have 34 first downs. In a game like that, you’ve got to keep scoring, and we didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.”
But the loss on Saturday isn't what will define the 2025 season, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss told reporters. It's about building off of the game and learning from it.
“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma.
"You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”
Now, the Rebels have seen a drop in the latest AP Top-25 Poll after suffering the first loss of the 2025 season. Where did the Rebels land?
The AP Top-25 Poll: Week 9 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. Georgia Bulldogs
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. Vanderbilt Commodores
Kiffin and Co. remain in the Top-10 of the AP Poll while staying firmly in the race for a College Football Playoff berth.
11. BYU Cougars
12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders
15. Missouri Tigers
16. Virginia Cavaliers
17. Tennessee Volunteers
18. South Florida Bulls
19. Louisville Cardinals
20. LSU Tigers
21. Cincinatti Bearcats
22. Texas Longhorns
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Arizona State Sun Devils
25. Michigan Wolverines
No. 8 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 9 with a date against the Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket for the program.
