Updated Injury Report Revealed For Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners

The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners are ready to battle in SEC showdown in the early kickoff window on Saturday. The SEC Injury reports were updated on Friday night, so let's dive in and see who's in and who's out as of Friday the 25th.

Oklahoma

WR Jayden Gibson--Out

WR Jalil Farooq--Out

WR Nic Anderson--Out

WR Andrel Anthony--Out

WR Deion Burks--Out

DB Gentry Williams--Out

DB Kendel Dolby--Out

RB Gavin Sawchuk--Out

OL Geiran Hatchett--Out

Everyone on the list is out for the Sooners, the biggest being receiver Deion Burks. Burks was expected to provide a big impact for Oklahoma this season, but he has missed multiple weeks due to injury.

Ole Miss

RB Matt Jones--Out

CB Cedrick Beavers--Out

RB Logan Diggs--Out

OL Jayden Williams--Out

WR Tre Harris--Questionable

OL Jeremy James--Questionable

DE Princely Umanmeilen--Probable

LB TJ Dottery--Probable

WR Cayden Lee--Probable

LB Khari Coleman--Probable

Matt Jones will miss his second straight week, so expect to see more of Ulysses Bentley paired with Henry Parrish at running back on Saturday. Ole Miss will be without their starting left tackle Jayden Williams again, so Diego Pounds must step up against this talented OU front.

Tre Harris hasn't been 100 percent this week after an injury sidelined him throughout the second half in Baton Rouge. If he isn't able to go, it should be a week where Jaxson Dart distributes the ball a little bit more.

It looks like Princely Umanmielen should be ready to go, establishing a proper rotation with Suntarine Perkins.

