Updated Injury Report Revealed For Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners are ready to battle in SEC showdown in the early kickoff window on Saturday. The SEC Injury reports were updated on Friday night, so let's dive in and see who's in and who's out as of Friday the 25th.
Oklahoma
WR Jayden Gibson--Out
WR Jalil Farooq--Out
WR Nic Anderson--Out
WR Andrel Anthony--Out
WR Deion Burks--Out
DB Gentry Williams--Out
DB Kendel Dolby--Out
RB Gavin Sawchuk--Out
OL Geiran Hatchett--Out
Everyone on the list is out for the Sooners, the biggest being receiver Deion Burks. Burks was expected to provide a big impact for Oklahoma this season, but he has missed multiple weeks due to injury.
Ole Miss
RB Matt Jones--Out
CB Cedrick Beavers--Out
RB Logan Diggs--Out
OL Jayden Williams--Out
WR Tre Harris--Questionable
OL Jeremy James--Questionable
DE Princely Umanmeilen--Probable
LB TJ Dottery--Probable
WR Cayden Lee--Probable
LB Khari Coleman--Probable
Matt Jones will miss his second straight week, so expect to see more of Ulysses Bentley paired with Henry Parrish at running back on Saturday. Ole Miss will be without their starting left tackle Jayden Williams again, so Diego Pounds must step up against this talented OU front.
Tre Harris hasn't been 100 percent this week after an injury sidelined him throughout the second half in Baton Rouge. If he isn't able to go, it should be a week where Jaxson Dart distributes the ball a little bit more.
It looks like Princely Umanmielen should be ready to go, establishing a proper rotation with Suntarine Perkins.
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- Ole Miss Football Reveals New Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Names Starting QB For Saturday's Game vs. Ole Miss Football
- LOOK: First Injury Report Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma
- Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Series History: The 1999 Independence Bowl