Urban Meyer Reveals Definitive Statement on Dabo Swinney, Ole Miss Football Battle

The Ole Miss Rebels remain in the spotlight amid recent tampering allegations from Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney surrounding the signing of former Cal Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Swinney took the podium on Friday afternoon where he accused Golding and Co. of "blatant tampering" after inking Ferrelli to a deal once he made the decision to re-enter the portal market last week.

In a tell-all interview, the Clemson shot-caller walked reporters through the situation where Ferrelli initially departed the Cal Bears for the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason - then signed with Clemson.

But after a short stint with Clemson where he was enrolled with the university this spring semester, Ferrelli then elected to to re-enter the free agent market where he signed with Ole Miss.

“There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal. Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal.

“Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”

Now, Urban Meyer has weighed in on the situation during an episode of The Triple Option Podcast - believing that this should be a wake up call for the NCAA.

Urban Meyer's Take: Ole Miss Allegations

“If this is all true, and it sounds like Dabo has the goods right there, … this should be a one-week investigation,” former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said. “You go on the campus (at) Ole Miss, you meet with the athletic director and the coach and say … ‘

"We have facts here, you can’t lie to the NCAA, and if you (do) you can’t coach.’ The investigation is then over. But then they’ll hire Tom Mars, that (famed sports) attorney, they’ll fight it and I guess they’ll win. It really bothers me.

“If nothing happens, there’s no governance, there’s no rules, and it’ll be the most chaotic … which it already is. So I’m disappointed.”

“There are no rules, the NCAA is gone, it’s over,” Meyer added. “… Law and order without consequences is not law and order. It’s chaos. … This actually disgusts me, it makes me sick. Because I hear people say ‘everybody does it,’ and no, everybody doesn’t do it.”

