WATCH: Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen Shows Off Agility, Secures Senior Bowl Sack
The Ole Miss Rebels have multiple star players participating in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday, and defensive star Princely Umanmielen is getting in on the action in the second half.
It was in the third quarter that Umanmielen came around from his edge rusher position and cleaned up a sack that was orchestrated by rushers along other parts of the defensive front. You can view the play below.
At the time of this writing, the National team leads the American team 19-8 in the Senior Bowl. The American team's lone touchdown of the day thus far has come on the ground from none other than Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. You can read more about that series here.
As far as Umanmielen is concerned, he has garnered some first-round hype after putting up an All-American year in Oxford. This was Umanmielen's first and only year as a Rebel, and he finished the season with 37 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks across 12 games played.
He was a large part of Ole Miss' revival on defense this season, and although he is departing for the NFL, his younger brother Princewill Umanmielen committed to the Rebels out of the transfer portal this offseason after leaving from Nebraska. The hope for Ole Miss is that the younger Umanmielen can help replace the void left by his brother along the defensive edge.
You can watch the action of the Reese's Senior Bowl unfold on NFL Network.