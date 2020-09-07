SI.com
The Grove Report
Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

Nate Gabler

It's Labor Day and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten as the work week starts up again tomorrow.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

Below you will find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report:

Tuesday:

August Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Is Ole Miss at With the Class of 2021?

Wednesday:

True Freshman Marc Britt Moving to, and (for now) Starting at Safety

Lane Kiffin Believes a National Champion Should Be Crowned After the Fall

Thursday:

The SEC's Most Overrated and Underrated of 2020

Friday:

Ross Dellenger Helps Explain National Disconnect in the Ole Miss QB Race

Ole Miss to Sell Cardboard Cutouts for Football Homes Games

Saturday:

Lane Kiffin Surrendering Playcalling Duties, Becoming More of a CEO Head Coach

Who Has Ole Miss Recently Offered in the Class of 2022 and Beyond?

Sunday:

Redshirt Season a Blessing for Ole Miss Breakout Star Brandon Mack

Ole Miss Receivers Weigh in on the Quarterback Competition

Rebels in the MLB Update: Who's Excelling Come Labor Day?

Here's your weekly update on how Ole Miss players are doing in Major League Baseball.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Receivers Weigh in on the Quarterback Competition

Ole Miss wide receivers Elijah Moore and Johnathan Mingo shared their thoughts on the Rebel quarterback competition between Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee.

Nate Gabler

Redshirt Season a Blessing for Ole Miss Breakout Star Brandon Mack

Brandon Mack questioned if Ole Miss was truly where he should be. Looking back at it one year removed, that redshirt year was a blessing in disguise.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Surrendering Playcalling Duties, Becoming More of a CEO Head Coach

In addition to rebuilding his coaching credibility, Lane Kiffin thinks there's one major thing he learned from Nick Saban during his time at Alabama – the ability and necessity to act was more of a CEO head coach.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Highlights, Week 3

Here's some highlights out of Ole Miss football camp this past week, courtesy of the Ole Miss video team.

Nate Gabler

Who Has Ole Miss Recently Offered in the Class of 2022 and Beyond?

Here's what we know about some of the players Ole Miss has offered for the Class of 2022 and some others stretching beyond 2022.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Elijah Moore Talks Lessons Learned From 2019 Egg Bowl, More

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore talked to media on Friday for the first time since the receiver's mental lapse may have cost the Rebels at a shot to win the 2019 Egg Bowl.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss to Sell Cardboard Cutouts for Football Homes Games

Ole Miss Athletics is providing fans a chance to see themselves represented at Rebel home games this season with fan cutouts through the new Home Team initiative

Nate Gabler

Rebels Make Top-5 For Taleeq Robbins, DT from Pennsylvania

Ole Miss is searching for help in the trenches, and a run-stuffing big boy from up north may soon be one of those answers. Meet Taleeq Robbins.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: The SEC's Most Overrated and Underrated of 2020

What are the most underrated and overrated teams, players, ideas and storylines in the SEC for the 2020 season?

Nate Gabler