Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

It's Labor Day and if ya'll are anything like me, you probably forgot to do a few important things this week that you shouldn't have forgotten as the work week starts up again tomorrow.

The good news is that we're not going to let you forget about the major events that happened at Ole Miss and around the Southeastern Conference over the course of the past seven days.

Below you will find the key stories from this past week at The Grove Report:

Tuesday:

August Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Is Ole Miss at With the Class of 2021?

Wednesday:

True Freshman Marc Britt Moving to, and (for now) Starting at Safety

Lane Kiffin Believes a National Champion Should Be Crowned After the Fall

Thursday:

The SEC's Most Overrated and Underrated of 2020

Friday:

Ross Dellenger Helps Explain National Disconnect in the Ole Miss QB Race

Ole Miss to Sell Cardboard Cutouts for Football Homes Games

Saturday:

Lane Kiffin Surrendering Playcalling Duties, Becoming More of a CEO Head Coach

Who Has Ole Miss Recently Offered in the Class of 2022 and Beyond?

Sunday:

Redshirt Season a Blessing for Ole Miss Breakout Star Brandon Mack

Ole Miss Receivers Weigh in on the Quarterback Competition

