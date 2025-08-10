The Grove Report

West Virginia Transfer, Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Poised for Efficient Season

Lane Kiffin and Co. will use the first-year Rebel to the program's advantage, gearing up to take on role in 2025.

Zack Nagy

Nov 16, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) catches a pass and is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with multiple offensive weapons making their way to Oxford.

After reeling in the top-ranked portal class, all eyes are on the new-look roster for Lane Kiffin and Co. as the 2025 season nears.

Ole Miss added West Virginia Mountaineers transfer Traylon Ray this offseason after making the move to the Magnolia State after two seasons with his former program.

“I just wanted to go somewhere where they threw the ball a lot,” Ray said of his transfer decision. “Just were more heavy on their receivers, use their receivers a lot.

"Ole Miss was perfect for that with their history. I watched them a little bit last year, so that’s really what played a big part into me transferring here.”

Nov 16, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baylor Bears at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Across his two years at West Virginia, Ray logged 747 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2024, the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder finished with 426 receiving yards where he'll look to carry his momentum into the 2025 season. Ray will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Ole Miss reeled in multiple portal wide receivers including De’Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Harrison Wallace (Penn State) and Caleb Odom (Alabama).

“We have different talent everywhere,” Ray said. “We’ve got speedsters, we’ve got guys that can go up and make the catch, we’ve got guys that are good with the ball in their hands. So, I feel like we’ve got a good combination of everything in our receiver room.

“You really can’t get any better if you have no competition. I’d rather go somewhere with a receiver room that’s stacked and I get to go in every day knowing I’ve got to put my best foot forward.”

Nov 16, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) catches a pass and is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Ray is developing rapport with signal-caller Austin Simmons after the Rebels' signal-caller took his wideouts to Miami this offseason to get in a groove.

“He took us back home with him and worked out with us a lot here,” Ray said. “You can kind of feel [the chemistry building] when we were working out together.

"All the receivers, it’s like a brotherhood in there. Austin, working out with him and building that chemistry, we have full trust in him, just like he has full trust in us.”

Now, Ray will look to carve out a role with the Ole Miss Rebels this upcoming season as he prepares for a new start in Oxford.

Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

