What Ole Miss' Move to Adidas Could Mean for Rebels Football Uniforms

Ole Miss athletics has made a major splash in the apparel game, signing a seven-year deal with Adidas and ending a 27-year run with Nike. The deal includes sponsorship of all 18 of the Rebels' varsity programs, and brings expanded name, image and likeness to student-athletes.

But the burning question for most of the Ole Miss faithful is what will happen to the Rebels' football uniforms?

The team boasts some of the most unique uniforms in the sport, and many are wondering how Adidas will handle this challenge.

How Will the New Uniform Sets Look?

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend (51) and Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Terez Davis (55) block during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss' powder blue jerseys are easily some of the most recognizable in all of college football, and have become a staple look for the Rebels' since their introduction in 2020.

But those are Nike uniforms. What happens when Adidas takes control?

No official statements have been made surrounding the powder blue uniforms, but what is clear is that the university still retains central control over the creative process of designing the new sets. Athletic director Keith Carter has emphasized getting the traditional looks right.

That remains the most important part of this deal. The powder blue sets aren't solely a home uniform; the Rebels now have sets that incorporate them on the road as well, with the powder blue helmet proving to be a particularly versatile piece of Ole Miss' uniforms. But the powder blue sets aren't the only important sets to properly translate

The Rebels also frequently pair cardinal and navy jersey's with gray pants, which is Ole Miss' traditional look. Keeping those sets fresh, while still reflecting and honoring the teams of years past will be just as crucial as designing the powder blue sets, if not more so. But while preserving the current sets are important, the chance to do something new also now exists for the Rebels.

Alternate uniforms also offer an interesting opportunity for experimentation. The powder blue sets remain the only alternate uniforms in the Rebels' wardrobe, even if they're alternate in name only. With a uniform refresh now in the works, the chance to continue mixing traditional sets with new details and colors could add a whole other layer to an already strong visual identity.

Ultimately, only time will tell exactly how Ole Miss' new uniforms will look come next season, but the prospect of new alternates, refreshed home sets, and a new take on the powder blue sets is exciting to say the least. There's no better time for this refresh to come, as the Rebels continue to expand their influence throughout both the SEC, and country as a whole.

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