What The Oddsmakers Predict To Happen Between Ole Miss Football and South Carolina
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the Rebels' regular season winding down in 2025.
With four games to go, Lane Kiffin and Co. remain focused on the task at hand, but the program's College Football Playoff chances continue growing by the week.
The Rebels will square off against a fiery SEC foe on Saturday night at home with Kiffin expecting the crowd to make an impact in Oxford.
"I think just for fans to understand what it’s like - it's not just the third-down noise; it’s when you come into a stadium in warm-ups and it’s electric," Kiffin said. "As the opposing team, it it does a lot to you.
"When we go into those places, like last week or like Georgia, I got to talk all week about that to the players. You know, what the environment is going to be like and how intense it’s going to be and how much focus they’re going to need to do.
"So, it’d be great to have that here the whole game through. Night’s usually easier. It’s usually a lot more intense at night. Just how it works."
With game day inching closer in the Magnolia State, Vegas has provided the betting lines for Saturday's matchup. Are the Rebels double-digit favorites?
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -520
- South Carolina: +385
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
ESPN FPI Prediction: Rebels Roll to a Win
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC win under their belts.
The FPI gives the South Carolina Gamecocks just a 19.0 percent chance to earn a win with the analytics favoring Kiffin and Co. at home.
