What The Oddsmakers Say: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1
The Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the program set to host Georgia State in Week 1.
After a productive offseason in Oxford, Lane Kiffin and Co. continue generating significant buzz ahead of the season kicking off.
Ole Miss reeled in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class to pair alongside new QB1 Austin Simmons in the Magnolia State.
“I think Austin’s doing a really good job. He had a really good Saturday night and performed really well. We continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record, performed really well, it’s not just the offensive stats, those passing yards and all that. It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that," Kiffin said on Monday
"So that’s, of course, a big emphasis, especially with a first-time starter, to make sure that that’s the No. 1 emphasis for him. We’re excited. He’s got a lot of weapons that have done really good things in practice, so now we got to do that in a game.”
Now, with Week 1 arriving, the early predictions are being logged with Ole Miss entering as hefty favorites to open the season.
A look into the game information for Saturday in Oxford, the computer models' predictions and what the oddsmakers are saying.
The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.
SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.
Ole Miss will debut a retooled roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford this upcoming season.
What the Oddsmakers Say: Week 1 Edition
Ole Miss: -35.5 (-112)
Georgia State: +35.5 (-108)
Over/Under: 59.5 (-110)
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 against Georgia State as 35.5-point favorites with an opportunity to get Simmons eased into the mix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
