What The Oddsmakers Say: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1

Lane Kiffin and Co. host Georgia State in Week 1, open the season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
The Ole Miss Rebels will open the 2025 season on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the program set to host Georgia State in Week 1.

After a productive offseason in Oxford, Lane Kiffin and Co. continue generating significant buzz ahead of the season kicking off.

Ole Miss reeled in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class to pair alongside new QB1 Austin Simmons in the Magnolia State.

“I think Austin’s doing a really good job. He had a really good Saturday night and performed really well. We continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record, performed really well, it’s not just the offensive stats, those passing yards and all that. It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that," Kiffin said on Monday

"So that’s, of course, a big emphasis, especially with a first-time starter, to make sure that that’s the No. 1 emphasis for him. We’re excited. He’s got a lot of weapons that have done really good things in practice, so now we got to do that in a game.” 

Now, with Week 1 arriving, the early predictions are being logged with Ole Miss entering as hefty favorites to open the season.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Austin Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

A look into the game information for Saturday in Oxford, the computer models' predictions and what the oddsmakers are saying.

The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State

Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch

ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win

Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.

The score prediction for next Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.

Ole Miss will debut a retooled roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford this upcoming season.

De'Zhaun Stribling: Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

What the Oddsmakers Say: Week 1 Edition

Ole Miss: -35.5 (-112)
Georgia State: +35.5 (-108)

Over/Under: 59.5 (-110)

Ole Miss will enter Week 1 against Georgia State as 35.5-point favorites with an opportunity to get Simmons eased into the mix, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

