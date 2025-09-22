What They Said: Ole Miss Football Recaps Tulane Green Wave Win, Previews LSU Clash
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 11 Ole Miss came out sharp Saturday afternoon with a commanding 45-10 win over Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss has now started 4-0 for the second consecutive season, the third start of at least 4-0 of the Lane Kiffin era.
Tulane had no answers on Saturday as Ole Miss dominated both on the stat sheet and the scoreboard. It took until the fourth quarter, with under four minutes left, for Tulane to find the end zone.
Hear what Lane Kiffin, Jaden Yates, Trinidad Chambliss and Deuce Alexander had to say after the win.
"All right, that's a really good win," Kiffin said. " You know, Tulane's a good team: a really good program, well-coached, and tackles extremely well. I think if you look at their games, that usually doesn't happen when teams play them.
"So proud of our guys in all three phases, to come out and play like that. I thought Trinidad [Chambliss] played great. You know, the most important thing he did was not turn the ball over two weeks in a row."
DEFEND TO THE END
Linebacker Jaden Yates led the charge with double-digit tackles, which set the tone for the defense. Yates racked up 11 total tackles, the first player this season to have 10 or more tackles.
"Our position room is full of competitors, full of guys that want to do the right thing," Yates said. "But me personally, it's being able to look myself in the mirror and knowing that I'm not doing enough, what more can I do to help our defense be successful?
"It all starts with practice. We're going to go our week, Monday through Thursday, where everyone is putting their best forward, whether that be practice or walk-throughs.
Tulane came into the game averaging 417 yards per game and already had two wins over Power Five opponents, but the Rebels limited the Green Wave to just 282 yards on Saturday.
Two Tulane quarterbacks combined for only 104 yards on 10-for-29 passing as they struggled to find a rhythm the entire game.
"I think it was our best bounce-back performance," Yates said. "Obviously, knowing the product that we put on tape last Saturday on that field was not a product that we were proud of by any means.
"We had to sit on that for a week, kind of, I guess, thinking about it, which I mean, you want to turn the page at some point. But when things kind of go that left, it's kind of hard to, so we had a bad taste in our mouth all week.
ALEXANDER THE GREAT
The Ole Miss offense was electric for a second week in a row with Chambliss behind center, which included star receiver Deuce Alexander. Alexander added a breakout performance with four receptions for 94 yards and his first career Ole Miss touchdown.
"The coaches believe in getting the ball into the playmaker's hands, and I feel like I'm one of those guys," Alexander said. "If I get the ball into my hands, you never know what I can do with it. I'm always trying to score, get yards, and do anything I can with it.
Alexander followed up another strong performance against Arkansas, where he posted 70 yards. Through four games this year, Alexander has 14 receptions for 249 yards.
"I say I'm doing a pretty good job, adjusting well to the offense" Alexander said. "I have been getting a lot of work in my quarterback and my coaches, just having them build more trust in me to get me the ball. I love flying under the radar, teams really don't try to key in on me too much, and I love that."
TRIN DELIVERS AGAIN
Trinidad Chambliss came up again for the Rebels, going 17-for-27 for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
He eclipsed 400 yards of total offense for the second week, adding 112 yards rushing. Chambliss is one of four quarterbacks to ever have 300 yards passing and 100 rushing in a single game, joining Archie Manning, Chad Kelly, and Jordan Ta'amu.
"It's been surreal," Chambliss said. "Like I said last week, it's a dream come true. I'm honestly just grateful to God that He put me in this position to do what I do. It's really fun."
Chambliss' trust in his weapons paid off. The Rebels had four receivers tally over 60 yards receiving Saturday in the win.
Dae'Quan Wright and De'Zhaun Stribling both had three catches, with both recording a 53-yard game-high catch, along with Alexander's four catches for 94 yards.
"Coach Weiss always deals up great plays for our playmakers." Chambliss said. "Our receiver room is unbelievable. Deuce [Alexander], Trey [Harrison Wallace III], Strib [De'Zhaun Stribling], Caden [Lee], Winnie [Winston Watkins] and Dae'Quan [Wright] as well. So if that's what the defense is giving us, then we're going to take what they're giving us."
