Breaking Down Vanderbilt’s Strengths, Weaknesses, and One Thing That Could Upset Ole Miss

As former underdogs themselves, the Ole Miss Rebels understand the pressure a tough schedule places on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Despite the expected win for the Rebels, the Commodores have a strength of their own. Even without star Diego Pavia, the veterans' retention rate stands out as a positive, but the Commodores' true strengths lie in their capabilities when they all come together.

Strength in the Anchor

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt finished the 2025 season ranked third in the Southeastern Conference in passing with over 3,000 yards. Their total of 3738 passing yards outweighed their opponents by nearly 500 yards. Last season, the Commodores sat at an average of 249 passing yards per game.

Vanderbilt might have some length on their passes, but Ole Miss is still outweighing the Commodores with 313 passing yards on average per game.

In the SEC, Diego Pavia led the Commodores to the top with a top-three finish in offense last season; the Rebels were directly under Vanderbilt with 65 touchdowns, one behind the Commodores' 66 touchdowns. Even with two fewer games than Ole Miss, the Commodores ranked at the No. 2 spot following the Tennessee Volunteers. The Rebels had 54 more points than the Commodores for the season in total.

One of the most notable aspects of the Commodores’ tactics is their ability to hold onto the ball, ranking in the top five in time of possession. With an average of 31:18 with the ball in possession, they become a threat if they know what to do with the ball.

Vanderbilt has a strong commitment to running the football. Similar to Ole Miss’s style, the Commodores have consistently sought a physical ground attack, a strong tight end group, and a goal of moving the ball. The team leans on the ball movement in the run to control the tempo of the game.

Vanderbilt's weaknesses?

They ranked last in the SEC in pass defense.

As of the 2025 season, the Commodores ranked last in pass defense. If Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels can keep the ball in the air, the game should be determined pretty quickly.

Their biggest area of vulnerability lies in explosive plays and pass coverage efficiency, which cannot take away from their occasional success in locking down the red zone and stopping the run.

If the Rebels can highlight the lack of defensive success while maintaining their own defense, there should be no question about who is winning the matchup.

The only way the Commodores can beat the Rebels is to keep the offense on the sideline with the ball in their hands.

Room for Surprise

The Commodores have a strong propensity for an upset, mainly against opponents with a strong game, but it highlights the little mistakes.

Vandy has been notorious for upsetting big schools over the last two years. In 2024, it was No. 1-ranked Alabama that had no idea what was coming. Vanderbilt is thriving in recruiting with 18 new transfers and a true freshman starting quarterback who has yet to take on the collegiate-level challenge.

The Commodores under Clark Lea are 6-20 against ranked opponents, but they do have the potential for high-ranked upsets, more so than a consistent winning record. Even though they have undergone a significant and successful change within the team, they still hold the title of “underdog” in the SEC.

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