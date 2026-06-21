What Wins and What Loses the Game for Ole Miss vs. Texas

When evaluating Ole Miss football's 2026 schedule, there are many exciting matchups. They open SEC play at home against LSU, host Georgia and Mississippi State in the final week of the regular season, and many more.

But the game on October 24th against the Texas Longhorns could bring the most intrigue and carry significant playoff implications. Both teams expect to be a part of the 12-team field by season's end, and this game could go a long way in determining that outcome.

The star players are all over the field in this one. Trinidad Chambliss, Arch Manning, Colin Simmons, and Kewan Lacy. This game should be an exciting one to watch.

What Wins the Game for Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) scores on a 73-yard touchdown run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Running the ball effectively with Kewan Lacy

Texas was pretty stout against the run last year. They finished in the top five in the conference in rush yards allowed per game (103.92). That shouldn't stop the Rebels' offense from ensuring touches for their star running back, Lacy.

He'll be one of the best offensive players in college football next season. If Ole Miss can establish the run, it shrinks the game and gives the Longhorns fewer possessions. This Texas defensive line is talented, but so is the Rebels' offensive line, and running the ball efficiently will be the key.

2. Give Trinidad Chambliss the ball last

It would be pretty surprising if this game wasn't decided by one possession. The Rebels would likely have to play a near-perfect game to separate from the Longhorns by more than one score. Ultimately, it could come down to whoever has the ball last.

If Chambliss has the opportunity to win the game for his team, Ole Miss fans should feel confident he could succeed.

What Loses the Game for Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

1. Losing the turnover battle

One thing these two teams had in common last season was their lack of turnovers. Texas turned the ball over just nine times and Ole Miss 14 times. Both quarterbacks do an excellent job of protecting the football, and each possession is going to be criticial.

Winning the turnover battle is an obvious key to victory regardless of the opponent, but the Longhorns don't make many mistakes. If the Rebels don't play clean football, it could cost them a win.

2. Getting out to a slow start

Texas has been dominant on its home field. There's a likely chance of this game being played under the lights, which only favors the home crowd. Ole Miss has to take them out of the game early on.

Long, methodical drives should do the trick. If the Rebels can grab an early lead or keep the Longhorns' offense off the field for a long time, that will only favor Ole Miss. Get out to a slow start, and Texas will take advantage.

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