Where Does Ole Miss Football Currently Stand in Transfer Portal Class Rankings?
The Ole Miss Rebels made another big grab out of the transfer portal on Monday night, securing the commitment of running back Kewan Lacy who transferred from the Missouri Tigers.
Lacy marks Ole Miss' seventh commitment out of the transfer portal, and he comes at a position of need for the Rebels who are looking to revamp their backfield in 2025. With so many players who have committed since the portal opened on Dec. 9, where does Ole Miss currently rank as a team with its transfer portal class?
247Sports releases rankings for team portal classes, and as of the morning of Dec. 17, the Rebels are ranked No. 2 in behind the LSU Tigers. Both Ole Miss and LSU have reeled in seven commitments out of the portal thus far, but the Tigers' score of 46.00 edges out the Rebels' mark of 45.42, according to 247's metrics.
In the top five with Ole Miss and LSU are the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Auburn Tigers and Houston Cougars.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.