Why Jordan Watkins is Ole Miss' Most Underrated Player | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses talking season being in full swing, and part of that is talking about underrated players on the Ole Miss Rebels roster. We talk about The Grove Report and its three underrated players of Cayden Lee, Akelo Stone and Kam Franklin, and while it might be true that they are underrated, the positions they play are crowded, so I give the simple answer of Jordan Watkins being underrated. The Louisville Cardinals transfer was Mr. Reliable for Jaxson Dart a year ago, and he is higher on the depth chart than Lee.
In the second segment of the show, we talk Jordan Watkins being part of a wide receiver room that has Tre Harris, Deion Smith and Juice Wells as headliners allowing him to get lost.
In our final segment of the day, we change gears a bit and talk about the official visits of Carson Lawrence from Chattanooga, Tenn., and Winston Watkins Jr. from Ft. Myers, Fla., and you get to know these players a little bit for Ole Miss recruiting.
