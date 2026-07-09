The One Thing Holding Ole Miss Back From Being a National Championship Contender

The Rebels have proven themselves to be among the elite college football programs over the last few years.

Ole Miss has been able to build itself up as one of the top teams when it comes to signing players in the transfer portal, creating prolific offenses year after year, and earning marquee wins on an annual basis.

However, there is still one area where Ole Miss has yet to prove its worth in the eyes of national title contenders.

Now, with a new head coach and chapter in Oxford, it's time to put everything together and finally lift up that national championship trophy.

The missing piece isn't talent. It's consistency.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Championship teams aren't remembered for their highest highs—they're defined by how often they perform at an elite level.

That's where Ole Miss still has work to do. While the Rebels are capable of defeating almost any opponent on their schedule, they've struggled to sustain that level of play over the course of an entire season.

That was particularly an issue at random times, as we saw in 2024 with the terrible Kentucky loss at home early in the season and almost collapsing in 2025 against Washington State at home, pulling away 24-20.

All championship contenders go through tough times. Injuries take place; hostile road atmospheres make even the veterans nervous; championships often hinge on several key plays.

It is the contenders who do not make costly errors and stick to their own game, no matter whom they are playing against, that wind up on top. Ole Miss has shown it can do so, but not always.

In past seasons, there have been games when the Rebels have appeared as a team fit for the College Football Playoff race.

Everything about the team – their offense playing perfectly, their defense getting those key stops, and their attitude overall – has made it look that way.

However, in the midst of such momentum-building, there have been moments of inconsistency. Mistakes, which could range from turning the ball over to failing to convert when they had a chance to score, have proven decisive.

That's what separates good teams from championship teams.

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lane Kiffin has created one of the most fun teams in the SEC, and his openness to taking advantage of the transfer portal has helped Ole Miss rocket up in the rankings.

The Rebels are no longer devoid of star players. They boast an all-around talent-laden team at almost every position.

With his departure, Pete Golding has taken over the squad and is looking to keep the ball rolling in the same direction Kiffin had the program in.

The key now is building the consistency each week that characterizes the cream of college football. Champions don’t necessarily have to play flawlessly, but they never make things difficult for themselves.

They perform when it counts, hold leads, and thrive under pressure. Players like Surtaine Perkins and Kewan Lacy are two guys on different ends of the ball the Rebels have truly pulled the best out of and look to continue to develop players just as these two in the future.

The extended College Football Playoff gives Ole Miss a more realistic chance at winning a national championship. But making the playoffs is just one side of the story.

To win against some of the country’s elite teams, it will take a squad that can bring its best game every week of the season.

This past winter, Ole Miss gave a little sneak peek of what they are like on the big stage, going 2-1 in the CFP, falling short by a game of the national championship.

Ole Miss undoubtedly has the caliber of athletes capable of competing for a championship. With better recruiting, solid coaching, and high expectations set for the team, all they need to do is capitalize on what they've built.

Now, however, the Rebels need to demonstrate that they have what it takes to deliver on that kind of promise consistently.

Unless Ole Miss can translate those occasional spurts of excellence into sustained excellence over an entire season, then the team will always be considered a threatening rival who can take down anyone.

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