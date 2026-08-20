Why Wydett Williams' Potential Return to Ole Miss Could Provide the Biggest Impact

In true college football fashion, a ruling from a Louisiana state judge on Thursday gives the Ole Miss Rebels and others a chance at essentially another transfer portal window.

Per a report from ESPN, three former Ole Miss starters, Dae’quan Wright, Zxavian Harris, and defensive back Wydett Williams, are among 16 former college football players granted injunctions against the NCAA that would allow them to return this fall if they are released from the NFL at the end of training camp.

Harris, an undrafted free agent whom the New Orleans Saints cut, has already decided to enter the transfer portal rather than return to Oxford. However, the fates of Wright and Williams remain up in the air.

Both remain on NFL rosters as training camp winds down, but with the NFL roster cutdown day set for August 30th, they will soon know their fates.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Wydett Williams Jr. (16) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, if there is one player whose return could potentially help Ole Miss the most in 2026, Williams may be the answer.

Why Williams Could Help?

The case for Wright returning to Ole Miss can certainly be made from an impact standpoint. He’d be a rare familiar face as a pass-catcher for starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Yet, given the Rebels’ heavy investment at wide receiver via the transfer portal and the return of tight end Luke Hasz, the real questions lie on defense in the secondary.

The regression of now head coach Pete Golding’s defense from 2024, when the Rebels finished No. 2 nationally in scoring defense, to last season’s 37th ranking was twofold. They didn’t boast the same ferocious pass rush and havoc-wrecking defensive line, nor the same secondary.

The Rebels essentially admitted it this offseason, bringing in potentially four new starters in the secondary at safety, cornerback, and nickel. The hope is for Sharif Denson, Joenel Aguero, Edwin Joseph, and Jalyn Crawford to provide the necessary talent and flexibility to bolster the pass rush.

Yet, for all the talent and experience brought in through the portal, it’d be hard to say no to a former second-team All-SEC player in Williams.

He’d bring continuity to a secondary that is currently lacking it, aside from returning cornerback Antonio Kite. While also add proven production and a knack for making plays on the football field.

Last season, while playing in all 15 games, Williams recorded 73 tackles, one for a loss, three interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. His three interceptions led the Rebels' defense, as the only player to record more than one, while his 10 pass breakups made him the only defender to reach double digits.

Given his prior experience and knowledge of the defense, Williams would be able to overcome a late start relative to his teammates. His return would only add to the flexibility of the Ole Miss secondary, as it’d allow Golding and Co., to move around the likes of Williams, Aguero, and Joseph.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.