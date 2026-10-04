Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Bears in NFL Week 4)

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift missed practice time in the lead up to Week 4 due to a knee injury, but he's off the injury report and expected to play against the New York Jets.

D'Andre Swift (knee) not listed on injury report for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

This is a massive boost for the Chicago offense, which is already down starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) for the second week in a row. Tyson Bagent will make his first start of the 2026 season in Williams' place.

Swift has been great for the Bears over the last two seasons, and he had a big game on Monday night in Week 3, carrying the ball 20 times for 84 yards. This season, Swift has 54 carries for 253 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and three scores. He's also caught eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards.

Kyle Monangai is going to factor into the Bears' backfield rotation, but since Swift is off the injury report, he should handle the majority of the carries.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for him in Week 4.

Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet vs. Jets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

D'Andre Swift OVER 15.5 Rush Attempts (+106)

New York is 12th in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, but it was torched by Jahmyr Gibbs (three total touchdowns) in Week 3.

The Jets are still allowing 4.2 yards per carry, which sets up well for Swift and this Bears' running game.

Swift may have missed practice time early in the week, but he doesn't carry an injury designation and has 18, 16 and 20 carries in three games in 2026. The former second-round pick was a bellcow against Philly in Week 3, playing 69.4 percent of the snaps and receiving 22 total touches.

With Bagnet under center in Week 4, I wouldn't be surprised if the Bears lean on the running game again on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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