Is Kenyon Sadiq Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Bears in NFL Week 4)

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq has quickly become a key piece in the team's offensive attack, but he's listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Chicago Bears due to a back injury.

The Jets are already down multiple key offensive players in wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and running back Breece Hall, so Sadiq could have a major role on Sunday if he's able to suit up.

Kenyon Sadiq (back) listed questionable for Week 4. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

Sadiq was limited in practice in the lead up to Week 4, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn mentioned on Friday that he was "encouraged" by the limited players and their chances of playing on Sunday. That's a positive sign for Sadiq, who is coming off a monster showing in Week 3.

The 2026 first-round pick had seven catches (on eight targets) for 105 yards and a score in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Sadiq played a season-high 57.6 percent of the snaps, and he showed a solid rapport with quarterback Geno Smith.

Through three games, Sadiq has 12 catchs (14 targets) for 143 yards and a score. He also added a score on a three-yard carry in Week 1.

The Jets may need all the offense they can get against a tough Chicago team, making Sadiq an intriguing prop target if he's able to suit up on Sunday.

Best Kenyon Sadiq Prop Bet vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime TD (+225)

Sadiq isn't an every-down player for the Jets just yet, but he's found the end zone in two of his three games and showed some serious big-play ability in Week 3.

Since New York is already short-handed on offense, I can't imagine the Jets limiting Sadiq's snaps too much in this matchup after he thrived in a bigger role last weeend. Sadiq has played 44.9 percent of the team's snaps in 2026 (93 total), receiving 15 total looks (14 targets, one rush).

That's pretty solid volume for a young player, and the 2026 first-round pick should only see his role expand as the season goes on.

Even with the Bears ranking No. 2 in the league in EPA/Pass, I'd take a shot on Sadiq at this number given the lack of weapons for the Jets outside of Garrett Wilson.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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