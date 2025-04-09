Will Ole Miss Football Be Buyers in the Upcoming Transfer Portal Window?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue reconstructing the roster in Oxford and could look to do so once again during the spring window of the NCAA Transfer Portal.
In what was a dominating defense in 2024, the Rebels' secondary certainly played the weak spot role despite having some top tier talent.
However, with just six cornerbacks and safeites listed on the current roster, Ole Miss could look to add some depth.
The Rebels currently have three cornerbacks listed on their 2025 roster in Jaylon Braxton, Cedrick Beavers, and TJ Banks, as well as 3 safeties in Sage Ryan, Kapena Gushiken, and Anthony Robinson III.
Ole Miss also acquired a handful of recruits at the defensive back position in the 2025 cycle, but that unexperienced depth could play problems to Ole Miss if injuries were to arise.
Especially since there are so many impactful corners ready to be listed in the portal, such as, Tavoy Feagin who entered the portal on Monday April 7.
Feagin finished his career at Clemson after just one year where he saw very little playing time. However, out of high school he was listed as a top 30 cornerback in the country.
Feagin turned the head of new starting quarterback Austin Simmons; who posted an instagram story involving the new transfer target in a possible attempt to gain some interest from Feagin from the new man at the helm.
Ole Miss has already made an impact in the portal after signing defensive back Sage Ryan from LSU.
He finished his career in Baton Rouge with 113 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and an interception while showing his duality after forcing five fumbles and deflecting 13 passes.
The Rebels will also be returning now sophomore Banks who only played in nine games during his freshman campaign but record four tackles, all of which were solo.
The Rebels have a strong core to build around in the secondary, and with the possibility of adding a corner or two, the Rebels could fix a major hole from the previous season.
