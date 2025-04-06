Ole Miss Football's SEC Transfers Making an Instant Impact During Spring Camp
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss football is more than halfway finished with spring ball as Lane Kiffin and his staff continue evaluations and the Rebels continue development outside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Three new SEC transfers, Kewan Lacy, Sage Ryan and Luke Hasz, met with the media on Thursday to provide the latest updates.
Rebel at Last
The Ole Miss coaching staff pushed hard for Kewan Lacy when he was one of the nation's top running backs and top 200 overall prospects out of high school.
They eventually got his commitment, they just had to wait a year. The Dallas native notched 104 yards on 23 carries as a freshman for Missouri before entering the portal and joining the Rebels after all.
"It was just finding the best fit for me and where I can show my abilities," Lacy said. "What brought me here was the coaching, Coach Weis, the OC. I just love the offense and how fast-paced it is and how it's NFL-ready. I like that aspect of it."
Lacy has also already been enjoying his backfield mate, Austin Simmons, the likely heir to Jaxson Dart at starting quarterback. Lacy noted that Simmons already has a tremendous grasp of the offense as he steps into the leadership role on that side of the ball.
"Austin Simmons, he's a great guy. He knows everything. He's smart," Lacy said. "If you're having trouble with a play or anything, you just ask him. He knows what everyone is doing on the field—the O-line to the receivers. So it's great having him back there."
Sage Leaves for Oxford
Like Lacy, Sage Ryan was also plenty familiar with Ole Miss when he entered the transfer portal. A former 5-star prospect, Ryan was a four-year contributor at LSU, including 19 starts and appearances in every game for the Tigers in each of the last three seasons.
Now, looking to take his game to the next level, he was eager to plug into Pete Golding's NFL-style defense.
"What brought me to Ole Miss is the family-oriented program. I knew I could come here and be the best me," Ryan said. "Pete Golding himself sold me. I know it's an NFL defense that he runs and that would prepare me for the next level."
Over four years, Ryan totaled 114 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, with five forced fumbles, 13 pass breakups and one interception.
Ryan has been in the starting lineup for four consecutive years in games against Ole Miss, including one of just two starts as a true freshman and his only start as a redshirt freshman.
So far in spring practice his experience hasn't been much different—he's still lining up against Ole Miss receivers, now he's just doing it wearing red and blue.
"It is kind of weird. I was talking to one of my buddies about that the other day. Last year going against Cayden Lee, but now I'm going against him but I'm on the same team," Ryan said. "It's been a smooth journey for me. I don't really think about it like that, I'm just a part of Ole Miss now."
Tight Tight Ends Room
Like both Lacy and Ryan, Luke Hasz was also very familiar with Ole Miss. While at Arkansas, Hasz made an immediate impact as a freshman, totaling 253 yards and three touchdowns before his season was cut short due to a broken collarbone.
He returned last year and appeared in all 12 games, starting 10, and posting another strong campaign at 324 yards and four scores before hitting the portal.
"I think as soon as we made it into town, we loved Oxford whenever we got here—just the people and things it has to offer," Hasz said. "Definitely Coach Cox being a big part of that. I've gotten to know him from high school recruiting. "
Getting to work with Dae'Quan too is a really big thing, I like being able to compete with him. The just the system Coach Weis and Coach Kiffin have—I think it's a great opportunity for us as tight ends to be used well in run blocking and the pass game."
Hasz unites with Joe Cox, who recruited him out of high school at Alabama, as well as another talented, experienced tight end in Dae'Quan Wright. Earlier this week, Wright praised Hasz's work ethic, and Hasz returned the favor on Thursday.
"It's a blessing to be able to have (Wright) in the room because we're both experienced," Hasz said. "Just his attitude and his work ethic, being able to come talk to him after plays, it's only going to make us better, and it's even more exciting when we're both on the field at the same time."
