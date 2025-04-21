Will Ole Miss Football Quarterback Jaxson Dart Attend the 2025 NFL Draft?
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart remains a hot commodity ahead of this week's 2025 NFL Draft with all eyes on the potential first-round selection.
After a historic career with the Rebels, Dart's stock is soaring with multiple organizations ready to make the call and select the impressive signal-caller.
What can Dart provide potential suitors? He broke it down in an interview with CBS Sports.
"I think it comes down to the intangibles for me. I think my leadership, being able to change a culture. Then on the field, I feel like I'm the toughest guy out there. I'm the guy that sets the tempo for the offense and I feel like I can make every throw," Dart said in an interview with CBS Sports.
"I feel like I can do anything the team needs me to do to win a game. I'm the ultimate competitor. I think everything's tied into that separates me. But there's a lot of great guys out here and it's been a lot of fun meeting them, get to know them. But yeah, I'm the ultimate competitor."
Now, other analysts are buying stock in the former Ole Miss star.
“It sounded like his Pro Day did go exceptionally well,” NFL Network national reporter Ian Rapoport said this month on the Pat McAfee Show. “Definitely in the conversation to be the No. 3 quarterback taken.
"If you say to me, right now, what is my guess? Just guess where he goes? I would say first round is very much a possibility for Jaxson Dart. Maybe mid-to-late first round, but I probably would have said the same thing for Bo Nix last year and he went 12. Quarterbacks are hard to predict.
“The Steelers one is interesting. He’s obviously very talented. If he goes middle-to-back of the first round, and he goes to a team that may or may not soon have Aaron Rogers, that’s not a long-term answer. They would love a long-term answer. Jaxson Dart has been the guy.
“If you look at the back half of the draft, there’s not a ton of teams, there’s some, that need a quarterback as their franchise guy. The Steelers are one. That would be one that makes some sense to me if that’s someone they view they can take there.”
Now, with first round buzz in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart has made his decision on whether he will attend the event in-person or not.
Last week, the former Ole Miss star was removed from the attendees list. No reason was given of the move.
Dart threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Now, all eyes are on the former Rebel with 2025 NFL Draft just days away with his destination remaining one of intrigue.
