Will the NCAA Punish Pete Golding, Ole Miss Football Amid Dabo Swinney Tell-All?

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney took the college football landscape by storm on Friday afternoon following a tell-all story on how Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels "tampered" in order to land star linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Ferrelli revealed a commitment to Swinney and Co. on Jan. 6 after entering the transfer portal following two seasons with the Cal Bears - blossoming into one of the top youngsters in America.

The Tigers' shot-caller walked reporters through the situation where he accused Golding and Co. of tampering in the highest degree after flipping Ferrelli away from Clemson despite being signed and enrolled with the program.

“There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal. Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal.

“Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”

Then, the "accusations" got worse.

Per Dabo Swinney, Clemson talked to Ole Miss GM Austin Thomas and made it clear that if Ole Miss didn't stop communicating with Ferrelli, Clemson was going to turn them in. Austin Thomas reportedly said he wanted no part of this but that "Pete Golding just 'does what he does.'" — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 23, 2026

In a post via X from The Athletic's Grace Raynor: "Per Dabo Swinney, Clemson talked to Ole Miss GM Austin Thomas and made it clear that if Ole Miss didn't stop communicating with Ferrelli, Clemson was going to turn them in.

Now, ESPN's Booger McFarland has weighed in where he's applauded Swinney for his claims.

“Gotta say Dabo giving unprecedented details here. Good for him. I’m sure there are so many stories like this,” McFarland wrote on X. “Wow just wow.”

Swinney has been adamant about the stage of college athletics with his recent statement putting the football world on blast.

“I am not going to let someone flat out tamper with my program,” Swinney said. “If you tamper with my players, I’m going to turn you in. There’s a lot more I can say, but I’m going to let the NCAA do its job.”

Now, all eyes are on if the NCAA will punish Golding and Co. amid a serious allegation on Swinney's behalf.

