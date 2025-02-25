Win Totals: How Does Vegas View Ole Miss Football's 2025 Season Hopes?
The Ole Miss Rebels are replacing a good bit of production off their 2024 roster as the 2025 season approaches, and that is reflected in the win total set for the team by the sportsbooks in Vegas.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss' over/under win total for the 2025 season is set at 8.5 games with the "over" favored at -188 odds. Taking the under will give bettors odds of +152.
In looking at the grand scheme of the Rebels' roster situation this offseason, this projection makes some sense. Ole Miss is losing a lot of talent to the NFL, and it won nine regular season games last season in what was viewed as a disappointing year where the Rebels missed the College Football Playoff.
Ole Miss is set to have new looks on both offense and defense next season, and perhaps the biggest change comes at the quarterback position where Austin Simmons is expected to take over for Jaxson Dart who is pursuing his NFL dreams with the draft in April. Simmons will also have a new supporting cast around him on offense, including an almost-entirely-revamped wide receiver corps and running back room.
On defense, the Rebels are tasked with replacing names up front like defensive tackle Walter Nolen and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Ole Miss went out and grabbed some edge rushers out of the portal this winter, namely Da'Shawn Womack (LSU) and Princewill Umanmielen (Princely's younger brother out of Nebraska) to shore up the perimeter of its front seven, but time will tell if these additions and some returners can make the Rebels front as fearsome as it was in 2024.
For now, Ole Miss has some work to do in once again bringing a roster full of new faces and transfers together into a cohesive unit before the start of the season. The Rebels will open their 2025 campaign at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
