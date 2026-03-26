How It Happened: Ole Miss Softball Surges in Dominant 11-0 Victory Over UAB Blazers

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss softball program surged for 11 runs in a comfortable, 11-0 win in five innings over UAB on Wednesday evening at the Ole Miss Softball Stadium.

The Rebels (21-14, 0-9 SEC) struck for five runs in the second inning and never looked back, holding the Blazers (12-21, 0-9 AAC) to just one hit over five innings.

Despite allowing the lone hit of the game in the second inning, the Rebel offense clicked and quickly put the game away. The inning began with a Cassie Reasner walk and she was promptly driven home with a two-run blast from Laylonna Applin to take an early lead.

The Rebels utilized its speed, as Ryan Starr drew a walk and stole a base. She was then driven home by Taylor Malvin on an RBI single to make it 3-0. The line kept on moving, as Mackenzie Pickens drove home Malvin with an RBI single and Persy Llamas did the same with Pickens, increasing the lead to 5-0 after two innings.

The third inning was more of the same for the Rebels, as Reasner led off the frame with a double. A wild pitch moved the runner along and Applin walked, before starting pitching Emilee Boyer drove Reasner in with an RBI single for a 6-0 lead. Another steal by Starr helped put two runners in scoring position and Malvin drove in with an RBI groundout to make it 7-0.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Softball.

The Rebels took the run rule lead in the fourth inning, as Pickens singled and Llamas was hit by a pitch, before Reasner picked up an RBI single for an 8-0 lead. From there, Rachel Connors launched her first collegiate home run on a three-run blast to right center field to extend the lead to 11-0.

Lilly Whitten secured the final three outs in the fifth inning, as Whitten and Boyer combined for five strikeouts in the circle to secure the victory.

The Rebels return to SEC action this weekend, traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., for three games at No. 4 Tennessee. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.

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