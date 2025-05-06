How to Watch: Ole Miss Rebels Softball vs. Missouri Tigers in SEC Tournament Clash
ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 17 Ole Miss softball program heads back to Athens, Ga., for the second time this season, opening the 2025 SEC Tournament against the No. 14 seed Missouri.
The Rebels (35-16, 11-13 SEC) face the Tigers (25-30, 6-18 SEC) in the second game of the day on Tuesday.
Game one, between No. 12 seed Georgia and No. 13 seed Kentucky is set for 12 p.m. CT, with the Rebels set for action shortly thereafter, approximately 35 minutes after game one, or around 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
LEADING OFF
- Ole Miss enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 11 seed, facing No. 14 seed Missouri for the right to move on and face No. 6 seed Florida.
- It marks the second straight season the Rebels are facing Missouri in the SEC Tournament.
- Ole Miss is 9-11 all-time in the SEC Tournament and 6-6 all-time in opening round games, including three straight wins in the opener under head coach Jamie Trachsel.
- Jaden Pone enters the tournament on fire, hitting .472 since the beginning of April. Eight of her 14 multi-hit games have come in SEC play, including a 4-for-4 day vs. No. 6 Florida and 3-for-3 day vs. No. 1 Tennessee.
- Pone hit .333 in last season's SEC Tournament, while Angelina DeLeon also hit safely in both games.
- Ole Miss recently set the program record for home runs in a season with 50. That breaks 2023's mark of 49.
- Persy Llamas looks to polish off a historic freshman campaign, as she leads her team in multi-hit games (17) and already has the most RBI ever by an Ole Miss freshman.
- At 168 strikeouts, Miali Guachino has the most strikeouts in a single season by a Rebel since Mary Jane Callahan (177) in 2004. Guachino currently stands in third on the single season strikeout list at Ole Miss.
DOWN GOES NO. 1
The Rebels recorded one of their biggest wins in the last decade on Apr. 25, as the Rebels took down No. 1 Tennessee, 3-2.
The win was their first over the No. 1 team in the nation since an SEC Tournament win over No. 1 Florida in 2017 and was the first such victory of the Jamie Trachsel era.
Mackenzie Pickens, Angelina DeLeon and Taylor Malvin each drove in a run in the second inning, while freshman sensation Miali Guachino outdueled Karlyn Pickens in the circle, going 5.2 innings and allowing just two runs on four hits to pick up the win. Brianna Lopez earned the save in relief.
BRADY BOMBS
Perhaps the most critical bat for the Rebels is the veteran Lexie Brady, who brings a powerful bat to the middle of the lineup.
Brady launched 13 home runs and 35 RBI in her breakout junior campaign and has surged to even new heights in 2025.
The power surge has continued for Brady, who is hitting .341 with a career-high 15 home runs and 45 RBI. After starting the season 0-11 at Florida Atlantic, Brady has surged to a .374 batting average in the 42 games since and has 14 home runs in her last 38 games.
Brady continues to pound the ball at the plate and has at least one extra-base hit in 18 of her last 37 games played. Her 15 home runs are the most by any Rebel since 2003 and match the single-season record set by DeDe Justice in 2003.
Brady also made added history with 6 RBI in game one against No. 23 Georgia, matching the Ole Miss single game record.
A WEEKEND TO REMEMBER
The series win at No. 23 Georgia provided some historic moments, particularly in game one, as the Rebels opened with a thrilling, 20-11 win over the Bulldogs.
Not only was it the most runs scored by the Rebels in SEC play since 2019 against Mississippi State, but it was also the most runs ever given up in a single game by the Bulldogs.
The two teams matched the most runs scored in an SEC game with 31, while Lexie Brady led the way with six RBI to tie the single game program record. Additionally, the Rebels matched a program record with 12 walks, which had been done three times, but was last accomplished in 2017 against Colgate.
Game one was also notable in that the Rebels recovered from an early 8-2 deficit, marking their largest comeback victory in SEC play under head coach Jamie Trachsel.
To make even more impressive, the 29 runs scored over the three game series win were the most runs scored by the Rebels in an SEC series since scoring 31 against Arkansas in 2014.
ALL EYES ON ALIYAH
Two-way star Aliyah Binford joins the Rebels for her final season of eligibility after a standout career in the circle and at the plate at Baylor and has generated talk since arriving in Oxford.
Binford is hitting .329 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 46 RBI and slugging .585, while also holding an 8-3 record and 3.43 ERA through 20 appearances in the circle.
Her efforts in the circle have caught national attention and placed her in the Ole Miss record books after being named the SEC Pitcher of the Week on Mar. 3.
Binford delivered back-to-back complete games that week, beginning with a one-hitter against Nicholls and ending the week with the program's first solo no-hitter since 2014 in a win over Murray State.
A STAR IS BORN
Freshman Miali Guachino has burst onto the scene as one of the top freshman pitchers in the nation and an early candidate for national freshman of the year.
The Pala, Calif., native has wasted little time in becoming a star, as she broke the Rebels single-game strikeout record with 19 at Southern Miss, shattering the old record of 15.
She followed that up with her first collegiate no-hitter against Samford and SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors on Mar. 18.
Guachino enters the SEC Tournament at 15-10 with a 3.10 ERA (137.2 IP) and has struck out 168 batters, which is fourth in the SEC and ranks 26th in the nation.
Guachino has tallied 11 complete games, six solo shutouts and has four performances with 10 or more strikeouts.
FRESHMAN SENSATION
Persy Llamas has been a revelation in her first season in Oxford, from the moment she stepped on a field.
From her very first collegiate at-bat, where she hit a pinch hit three-run home run to take the lead in a 3-2 win over No. 25 Clemson to now ranking second on the Rebels in total RBI (43), Llamas has proven to be a highly capable batter at first base.
In fact, her 43 RBI already rank tied for seventh on the Rebels all-time single season chart and are the most by a Rebel freshman in program history.
Clutch play from Llamas has continued in SEC play, as the freshman hit a go-ahead, solo home run to power the Rebels past Missouri in game two and clinch the series.
As a result, Llamas was named the SEC's Co-Freshman of the Week on Apr. 1.
Llamas opened her collegiate career with 81 at-bats without a strikeout, good for the most by a Rebel since Hailey Lunderman in 2016 and remains one of the most difficult to strikeout in the nation.
MACK ATTACK
Freshman infielder Mackenzie Pickens recorded a breakout performance en route to SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Feb. 24.
Pickens hit .600 over four games at the Rocket City Softball Showcase, tallying a home run, a double, six RBI and two stolen bases.
The Flowery Branch, Ga., native has adjusted to the college game quickly, hitting .331 with six home runs and 29 RBI, while becoming the first SEC Freshman of the Week from Ole Miss since Blaise Biringer in 2021.
SCOUTING MISSOURI
On the heels of a series win against Georgia that propelled them up a seed on the final weekend of the regular season, the Missouri Tigers head to Athens as the No. 14 seed, at 25-30 overall.
Head coach Larissa Anderson has the Tigers peaking late, as Missouri looks to play its way into postseason contention.
It continues to be a big offensive season for Julia Crenshaw, who is now up to a .362 batting average, 14 home runs, 14 doubles and 32 RBI since the two teams last met in Oxford in late March.
Madison Walker continues to be a huge power threat, hitting 18 home runs and a team-high 48 RBI. Taylor Ebbs and Kara Daly have also each crossed the 10 home run threshold as consistent power bats in the lineup.
Crenshaw, Daly and Ebbs all homered in the series in Oxford earlier this season.
However, the team batting average has waned in recent weeks, as collectively the Tigers are hitting .257 and just .220 in SEC play.
Marissa McCann and Cierra Harrison continue to be workhorses in the rotation, with each eclipsing 100 innings pitched.
McCann leads the duo at 10-11 with a 3.77 ERA (143.0 IP) and 110 strikeouts, while Harrison is 10-8 with a 3.94 ERA (106.2 IP) and 89 strikeouts.
It's not the first time the two sides have met in the SEC Tournament, as Missouri got the best of Ole Miss in a 3-1 decision in Auburn, Ala.
A three-run third inning was enough for the Tigers, who outlasted a comeback bid that was started by an Aynslie Furbush solo home run in the seventh inning.
