Ole Miss Adds Pair of Coveted Assistants to Soccer Staff Amid Changes in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss soccer head coach Todd Shulenberger announced the addition of Emily Marcouiller and Mason Portalski as assistant coaches to his staff Tuesday.

THE MARCOUILLER FILE

Emily Marcouiller comes to Oxford after three seasons at Washington State under Todd Shulenberger.

In her first year at WSU, Marcouiller helped guide the Cougars to nine wins with three players earning All-Pac-12 recognition. Over the span of three seasons Marcouiller helped 16 Cougars earn all-conference accolades.

A defender for UNLV from 2002-05, Marcouiller brought her defensive background to the coaching circle as WSU allowed one or fewer goals in 42 matches over her three years in Pullman.

Marcouiller also had stops at Florida Southern, Spring Hill College, and St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville.

After graduating from UNLV in 2006, Marcouiller moved on to semi-professional play with the Las Vegas Tabagators. She holds her NSCAA National Diploma and USSF National licenses.

THE PORTALSKI FILE

Mason Portalski comes to Oxford after one season as Washington State under Todd Shulenberger.

In 2025, four Cougars earned All-West Coast Conference honors as WSU finished at or above .500 for the ninth-consecutive season.

Prior to WSU, Portalski spent two seasons at Army West Point, working primarily with the goalkeepers. Army won 22 games across those two seasons as Portalski helped Sage Strohman to the eighth best goals against average in program history at 0.89.

The Tacoma, Washington native also had previous stops at Coastal Carolina, Northern Colorado and Western Illinois.

Portalski earned his bachelor's degree in Kinesiology in 2017 at Washington State where he was a volunteer assistant coach with the soccer program. He went on to receive his master's degree in Sports Management in 2019 from Western Illinois.

He played collegiately at Whittier College and holds his United Soccer Coaches National Diploma, Levels 1 & 2 Goalkeeping Diploma's, and his USSF E license.

The move comes after Ole Miss Rebels head coach Todd Shulenberger went public with the announcement on Tuesday amid multiple changes in Oxford.

