Pair of Ole Miss Golfers Set to Represent the Rebels at 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. – For the second straight summer, Michael La Sasso and Caitlyn Macnab will represent the Rebels at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, June 5-7 in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
La Sasso has been selected to represent the United States, while Macnab will represent Team International.
Ole Miss is one of only four schools in the nation to have both a male and female golfer appear in the event.
Congaree Golf Club will host the 29th Arnold Palmer Cup matches in 2025.
The Ryder Cup-style competition features men's and women's collegiate golfers from the United States versus their International counterparts.
In 2024, La Sasso became the first men's Rebel to be selected for the event since 2018, while Macnab returns for her third consecutive year.
This marks the sixth straight year that a lady Rebel player or coach has received an invite to the tournament.
La Sasso enters the summer off a junior season where he led Ole Miss in 10 statistical categories throughout regular and postseason play.
The 2025 NCAA Division I Individual National Champion tallied a 69.48 scoring average which marked the lowest in a season by a Rebel in program history.
He tallied the third most rounds under-par in single season with 25. His 30 rounds of par or better and 20 rounds in the 60s are the second most in a single season by an Ole Miss Rebel.
La Sasso is set to make his major championship debut at the U.S. Open June 12-15, and his PGA TOUR debut at the Rocket Classic later this month.
Macnab led the Rebels in season stroke average (71.27), total birdies (104) and rounds at even or below par (20). She set the school record for most rounds in the 60s in a season (14).
She earned WGCA All-America status all four years and is the ninth All-America selection in program history for the Rebels; eight of which have come in the Kory Henkes era.
Macnab further etched her name into the record books, becoming the first Rebel in program history to win the SEC Championship individual title.
She soared to the top of the leaderboard with an impressive third-round score of 65 (-5) at the 2025 SEC Women's Golf Championship, earning top medalist honors with a score of 201 (-9), four strokes ahead of the runner-up.
Her 201 set a new program record for the lowest 54-hole score on a par-70 course.
With four medalist finishes on her resumé in only two seasons as an Ole Miss Rebel, Macnab tied the program record for wins previously set by Julia Johnson.
TEAM USA
Carson Bacha (Auburn)
Anna Davis (Auburn)
Adam Duncan (Colorado Christian)
Ethan Fang (Oklahoma State)
Megha Ganne (Stanford)
Josiah Gilbert (Auburn)
Jackson Koivun (Auburn)
Jasmine Koo (Southern California)
Michael La Sasso (Ole Miss)
Jacob Modleski (Notre Dame)
Sebastian Moss (Louisville)
Mary Kelly Mulcahy (Findlay)
Lauryn Nguyen (Northwestern)
Farah O'Keefe (Texas)
Catherine Park (Southern California)
Macy Pate (Wake Forest)
Kiara Romero (Oregon)
Amanda Sambach (Virginia)
Preston Stout (Oklahoma State)
Jase Summy (Oklahoma)
Kendall Todd (Arkansas)
Jack Turner (Florida)
Wells Williams (Vanderbilt)
Kelly Xu (Stanford)
TEAM INTERNATIONAL
Daniel Bennett (Texas; South Africa)
Carla Bernat (Kansas State; Spain)
Carolina Chacarra (Wake Forest; Spain)
Pablo Ereño (UCLA; Spain)
Charlie Forster (Long Beach State; England)
Elice Fredriksson (Halmstad; Sweden)
Eila Galitsky (South Carolina; Thailand)
Connor Graham (Texas Tech; Scotland)
Justin Hastings (San Diego State; Cayman Islands)
Filip Jakubcik (Arizona; Czech Republic)
Lauren Kim (Texas; Canada)
Ross Laird (Stirling; Scotland)
Caitlyn Macnab (Ole Miss; South Africa)
Phichaksn Maichon (Texas A&M, Thailand)
Maria José Marin (Arkansas; Colombia)
Michael Mjaaseth (Arizona State; Norway)
Meja Örtengren (Stanford; Sweden)
Gabriel Palacios (Utah; Guatemala)
Andrea Revuelta (Stanford; Spain)
Louise Rydqvist (South Carolina; Sweden)
Árni Sveinsson (LSU; Iceland)
Mirabel Ting (Florida State; Malaysia)
Tyler Weaver (Florida State; England)
Lottie Woad (Florida State; England)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.