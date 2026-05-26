The Ole Miss Rebels lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Lubbock Regional, who have now defeated the Florida Gators to earn a spot in the WCWS.

The Red Raiders will be taking on Ole Miss’s instate rivals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who took down perennial power Oklahoma, knocking them out of the tournament for the first time in 10 years.

As for Ole Miss, they face the season is over, which ultimately means saying goodbye to multiple veteran contributors.

Eleven players graduated from the university, leaving head coach Jamie Trachsel quite a group to replace gaps in the outfield, infield, and pitching circles.

Rebels Who Served Their Time

Ole Miss' Taylor Malvin catches a fly ball against Boston U | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor Mavin was in center field, serving as a leader in all capacities, but was a huge asset on defense. A starter for 60 for 60 games had strength on both sides of the ball, with a .273 batting average. Out of her 45 hits, 30 of them came to fruition, putting a score on the board, and batting in 22 runners this season.

Taylor Roman served as a utility player and first baseman, working as an elite right-handed hitter as well as a strong defensive player. She also had a strong at bat, right below Malvin at a .245, finishing with 24 hits on the season, seven of which were homers, pushing her to one of the power hitters on the team.

Ryan Starr is most widely known for her speed and versatility in the infield. She will have to be replaced by someone who can reach for scoring opportunities and consistently hit the ball.

As for the circle, the Rebs are giving up Oklahoma State transfer Kyra Aycock, who took valuable innings in pitching. The Rebels are looking for a strong pitcher to replace Aycock's strength, and the staff is looking to the younger group.

Other seniors include Lair Beautae, Emily Boyer, Kennedy Bunker, Tenley Grisham, Hope Jenkins, Cassidy Patterson, and Grace Thompson.

As the Rebels Head into the Next Season

A reliance on returning players such as Kinley Pittman, Payton Kennedy, Addi Linton, Mackenzie Pickens, and Kaidance Till.

The Rebels have secured the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation for 2027 with 10 signees.

Coach Trachsel has proven over time her strength in roster turnover.

With the use of the transfer portal and strong recruiting classes, the Rebels should almost immediately return to the level of play with the returning upperclassmen.

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