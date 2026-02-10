Ole Miss Rebels Continue Unbeaten Streak After Defeating Nebraska Cornhuskers, NDSU

LINCOLN, Neb. – Ole Miss men's tennis went undefeated on the day, giving Nebraska its first loss of the season, 4-2, and then defeated North Dakota, 4-0, on Saturday night in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the Sid and Hazel Dillon tennis center.

Ole Miss (9-0) began its day taking on Nebraska (6-1), where the match came down to freshman Vlado Jankanj once again. Jankanj is no stranger to clinching the match point for Ole Miss, for he did it five days ago against Dayton.

After edging out the first set, 7-5, against Nebraska's Jeri Lassila, Jankanj would fall short in the second set, 4-6. However, Jankanj wasted no time in the third set, putting Lassila away, 6-2.

The doubles point was lost to Nebraska as it came down to the tiebreaking doubles court, which was Matthieu Chambonniere and Benjamin Martin, who faced Henry Lamchinniah and Joan Torres Espinosa. With the doubles point on the line, it came down to a tiebreaker, which the Rebels duo lost, 7-6 (7-4).

Despite trailing 0-1 entering singles play, the Rebels wasted no time. Chambonniere redeemed his doubles loss, gaining a match point for Ole Miss after he defeated Leo Linquet, 6-1, 6-2.

Nebraska would regain the lead, 2-1, after Nikolay Sysoev defeated Stefano D'Agostino, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Isac Stromberg would tie things up again, 2-2, for he defeated Niels van der Sijs, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Martin would follow with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win against Henry Lamchinniah, which set up Jankanj to deliver the clinch.

The Rebels then took on North Dakota (4-4), where they would sweep the Fighting Hawks, 4-0.

It began with Ole Miss securing the doubles point as Jankanj and Schlagenhauf defeated Walker Valentine and Christos Alex, 6-2. Followed by Stromberg and Milburn, who defeated Kotaro Matsumura Darrshan Suresh, 6-3.

In singles play, Martin defeated Alex, 6-1, 6-2, and then Stromberg defeated Justin Ilic, 6-2, 6-2.

With the Rebels needing one more match point, it was Schlagenhauf who delivered, for he defeated Matsumura, 6-2, 6-2.

Ole Miss will return home to Oxford, Mississippi, as it prepares to take on Mercer on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. in the William F. Galtney Indoor Tennis Center.

Match One vs Nebraska Doubles Results

1. #18 Isac Stromberg/Kai Milburn (OM) def. Nikolay Sysoev/Leo Linquet (NEB) 6-2

2. Colson Wells/Jeri Lassila (NEB) def. Stefano D'Agostino/Pietro Pampanin (OM) 6-1

3. Henry Lamchinniah/Joan Torres Espinosa (NEB) def. Matthieu Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM) 7-6 (7-4)

Singles Results

1. Nikolay Sysoev (NEB) def. Stefano D'Agostino (OM) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

2. Matthieu Chambonniere (OM) def. Leo Linquet (NEB) 6-1, 6-2

3. Colson Wells (NEB) vs. Pietro Pampanin (OM) Unfinished

4. Vlado Jankanj (OM) def. Jeri Lassila (NEB) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2

5. Isac Stromberg (OM) def. Niels van der Sijs (NEB) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

6. Benjamin Martin (OM) def. Henry Lamchinniah (NEB) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles: 1, 2, 3 / Singles: 2, 1, 5, 6, 4

Match Two vs North Dakota Doubles Results

1. #18 Isac Stromberg/Kai Milburn (OM) def. Kotaro Matsumura/Darrshan Suresh (UND) 6-3

2. Matthieu Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM) vs. Justin Ilic/Leo Galliano (UND) Unfinished

3. Vlado Jankanj/Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Walker Valentine/Christos Alex (UND) 6-2

Singles Results

1. Matthieu Chambonniere (OM) vs. Leo Galliano (UND) Unfinished

2. Vlado Jankanj (OM) vs. Leo Linquet (UND) Unfinished

3. Isac Stromberg (OM) def. Justin Ilic (UND) 6-2, 6-2

4. Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Kotaro Matsumura (UND) 6-2, 6-2

5. Benjamin Martin (OM) def. Christos Alex (UND) 6-1, 6-2

6. Gordon Whitwell (OM) vs. Walker Valentine (NEB) Unfinished

Order of finish: Doubles: 3, 1 / Singles: 5, 3, 4

