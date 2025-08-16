Ole Miss Rebels Golf Announces Full 2025-26 Schedule Ahead of Season
OXFORD, Miss. – Entering his 12th season at the helm of the men's golf program, reigning Golfweek Coach of the Year Chris Malloy announced the 2025-26 schedule this week.
This year's slate will feature a regular season composed of five fall and five spring events. Ole Miss will return to six tournaments they competed in a season ago with the addition of four new events.
SNAPSHOT OF 2024-25
In year 11, Malloy guided arguably the best and most decorated group in program history. The team earned its first No. 1 ranking in program history and its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Michael La Sasso became the second individual national champion in program history as the Rebels finishes third at the 2025 NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, in Carlsbad, California.
The team set a program record for the most team rounds under par and the most team rounds of par or better at 26.
The Rebels finished inside the top five nine times, the most since 1984-85. Malloy guided the program to three team titles and six players finished inside the top five at least once.
A GLANCE AT 2025-26
The core four of Tom Fischer, Michael La Sasso, Cameron Tankersley and Cohen Trolio all return for their senior season. Collins Trolio returns after a solid sophomore campaign and Jacob Blanton enters year two with the Rebels.
Incoming freshman Daniel Tolf and Finn Meister round out the eight-man group. Ole Miss will begin its season in Knoxville for the third straight year at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate hosted by Tennessee.
2025-26 SCHEDULE: (*Individual Event)
FALL
Visit Knoxville Collegiate: September 5-7, Knoxville, Tenn.
Honors Course Collegiate: September 15-16, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Hamptons Intercollegiate: October 6-7, East Hampton, N.Y.
Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational: October 18-20, Biloxi, Miss.
East Lake Cup: October 27-29, Atlanta, Ga.
SPRING
*Thomas Sharkey Individual: January 31 – February 1, Statesboro, Ga.
Watersound Invitational: February 16-18, Destin, Fla.
Cabo Collegiate: March 1-3, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Pauma Valley Invitational: March 16-18, San Diego, Calif.
*Memphis Intercollegiate: March 30-31, Memphis, Tenn.
Mason Rudolph Intercollegiate: April 3-5, Nashville, Tenn.
Mossy Oak Invitational: April 13-14, West Point, Miss.
SEC Championship: April 22-26, Sea Island, Ga.
NCAA Regionals: May 18-20, TBD
NCAA Championships: May 29 – June 3, Carlsbad, Calif.
