Ole Miss Rebels Golf Set to Tee Off at United States Amateur Championship
SAN FRANCISCO – The men's golf foursome of Tom Fischer, Michael La Sasso, Cameron Tankersley and Cohen Trolio will tee it up this week at the 125th U.S. Amateur Championship, August 11-17, at The Olympic Club.
The Ocean Course will serve as the stroke play venue, and the Lake Course will host match play during the championship. Ocean will stretch 6,787 yards/Par 70 and Lake will total 7,214 yards/Par 70.
SCHEDULE OF PLAY
Monday, Aug. 11 (18 holes, stroke play)
Tuesday, Aug. 12 (18 holes, stroke play)
Wednesday, Aug. 13 (Round of 64, match play)
Thursday, Aug. 14 (Round of 32/16 matches)
Friday, Aug. 15 (Quarterfinal matches)
Saturday, Aug. 16 (Semifinal matches)
Sunday, Aug. 17 (36-hole championship match)
The low 64 competitors will qualify for match play following two rounds of stroke play; a playoff, if necessary, will be conducted to get the draw to exactly 64 golfers.
BROADCAST SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES CT)
Wednesday, Aug. 13: 5 p.m.- 6 p.m.: Round of 64 (Peacock)
Wednesday, Aug. 13: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Round of 64 (Golf Channel)
Thursday, Aug. 14: 6-9 p.m.: Round of 16 (Golf Channel)
Friday, Aug. 15: 5 p.m.- 6 p.m.: Quarterfinals (Peacock)
Friday, Aug. 15: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.: Quarterfinals (Golf Channel)
Saturday, Aug. 16: 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Semifinals (Golf Channel)
Sunday, Aug. 17: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Championship Match (Golf Channel)
THE TEE SHEET
The Olympic Club, originally called the San Francisco Olympic Club, is the oldest athletic club in the United States.
It was established on May 6, 1860. James J. Corbett, the heavyweight boxing champion from 1892-97, joined The Olympic Club in 1884 and later went on to coach boxing at the club for many years.
A total of 48 states and 26 countries are represented at this year's U.S. Amateur. 48 of the Top 50 in the Men's World Amateur Golf Ranking® are in the field this week including La Sasso (No. 8) and Tankersley (No. 23).
For updates throughout the season, follow the Rebels on X at @OleMissMGolf. Additional updates and information on the team can be found on Instagram at OleMissMGolf, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men's Golf and on OleMissSports.com.
