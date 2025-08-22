Ole Miss Rebels Soccer Picks Up 2-1 Victory Over UAB on Thursday Night
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Soccer notched its first win of the 2025 campaign, defeating UAB Thursday night 2-1. Katie Ramsden made it back-to-back games with a PK goal and Evie Ewing tallied her first goal of the season.
Coach Rouse's opening statement on the victory over UAB…
"We played against a team that we knew was going to challenge us in a lot of ways. They capitalize on key moments in the game so for us to be able to come away with a win against a team like that is very encouraging".
On the high intensity defense and being able to create a transition goal out of it…
"Awesome to see what we've been emphasizing in the training ground come into fruition on the field. We want to be a team that can high press and turn teams over in their end which leads to transition chances to attack, so to see that play out tonight is something the players should be super proud of".
In the first half Ole Miss would jump out to a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Cassidy Kuehne drew a foul inside the box, awarding a penalty attempt to the Rebels.
Katie Ramsden stood over the ball and delivered one top shelf, beating UAB's Leah Parsons.
The Blazers would respond with a tying set piece goal in the 21st minute. Both teams would enter the half tied at one.
Ole Miss continued to operate a high press on the defensive end and capitalized with goal number two in the 47th minute.
Evie Ewing intercepted a crossed ball in the midfield, taking it all the way inside the 18 before firing a shot past Parsons to give Ole Miss the lead again.
Sidney O'Billovich made her second start in goal for the Rebels and tallied four saves.
Ole Miss attempted 21 shots in the match, their most in a game since September 1, 2024 against McNeese.
The Rebels (1-1) travel to Hattiesburg this weekend for a match at Southern Miss. Kickoff is set for Sunday, August 24, at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
