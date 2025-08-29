The Grove Report

Ole Miss Rebels Soccer Takes Down UT Martin 1-0 in Thursday Night Matchup

The Rebels earn their third straight win, take down UT Martin in Oxford on Thursday.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Soccer.

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Soccer made it three straights wins after defeating UT Martin 1-0 Thursday night in Oxford.

Tate Blincoe scored the first goal of her collegiate career and the duo of Sidney O'Billovich, and Taylor Prigge combined for a shutout in goal.

"To come out and put together a 90-minute performance where everyone who stepped on the field contributed in a positive way was exciting to see" said head coach Molly Rouse. "We talked the whole week about continuing to get better and we got better tonight."

The Rebels found the back of the net in the 21st minute off a set piece corner opportunity. Katie Ramsden stood over the ball and delivered a cross into the box that deflected off a UT Martin defender.

The ball fell to the right foot of Blincoe who was able to put it past UT Martin's Mac Titus, making it 1-0 Ole Miss.

The Rebels were able to maintain possession much of the match, generating 18 shots and five corner attempts.

Ole Miss Rebels Soccer.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Soccer.

The back line pitched their second consecutive shutout, allowing just three shots. O'Billovich made one save in 76 minutes of action before she was relieved by Taylor Prigge. Prigge would make one save over the final 14 minutes of play.

Ole Miss (3-1) will take the weekend off and return to action next Thursday against Louisiana. Kickoff in Oxford is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Soccer.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Soccer.

Trio of Rebels Earn Preseason Honors:

The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist Tuesday. The trio of Tate Blincoe, Lauren Montgomery and Katie Ramsden represent the Rebels who received preseason recognition.

Ramsden enters her sophomore season after leading Ole Miss in assists during her freshman campaign.

Tate Blincoe started all 19 games at defender in 2024 and led the Rebels in minutes played. Lauren Montgomery returns for her senior season and has amassed 53 career games in an Ole Miss uniform.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?

The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15

What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Other Sports