Ole Miss Rebels Soccer Takes Down UT Martin 1-0 in Thursday Night Matchup
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Soccer made it three straights wins after defeating UT Martin 1-0 Thursday night in Oxford.
Tate Blincoe scored the first goal of her collegiate career and the duo of Sidney O'Billovich, and Taylor Prigge combined for a shutout in goal.
"To come out and put together a 90-minute performance where everyone who stepped on the field contributed in a positive way was exciting to see" said head coach Molly Rouse. "We talked the whole week about continuing to get better and we got better tonight."
The Rebels found the back of the net in the 21st minute off a set piece corner opportunity. Katie Ramsden stood over the ball and delivered a cross into the box that deflected off a UT Martin defender.
The ball fell to the right foot of Blincoe who was able to put it past UT Martin's Mac Titus, making it 1-0 Ole Miss.
The Rebels were able to maintain possession much of the match, generating 18 shots and five corner attempts.
The back line pitched their second consecutive shutout, allowing just three shots. O'Billovich made one save in 76 minutes of action before she was relieved by Taylor Prigge. Prigge would make one save over the final 14 minutes of play.
Ole Miss (3-1) will take the weekend off and return to action next Thursday against Louisiana. Kickoff in Oxford is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
Trio of Rebels Earn Preseason Honors:
The Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist Tuesday. The trio of Tate Blincoe, Lauren Montgomery and Katie Ramsden represent the Rebels who received preseason recognition.
Ramsden enters her sophomore season after leading Ole Miss in assists during her freshman campaign.
Tate Blincoe started all 19 games at defender in 2024 and led the Rebels in minutes played. Lauren Montgomery returns for her senior season and has amassed 53 career games in an Ole Miss uniform.
