Ole Miss Rebels Softball Receives No. 11 Seed in SEC Tournament, Matchups Set
OXFORD, Miss. – Following action in the final week of the SEC regular season, the No. 17 Ole Miss softball program has earned the No. 11 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament, as the SEC announced over the weekend.
The Rebels will match up against No. 14 seed Missouri on Tuesday, May 6 in Athens, Ga., at Jack Turner Stadium on the campus of Georgia.
The game will get started approximately 35 minutes following the conclusion of No. 12 seed Georgia and No. 13 seed Kentucky, which is slated for 12 p.m. CT.
Tuesday's opener will be televised on the SEC Network.
It would mark a rematch between the two teams after their series in Oxford back in March. The Rebels won the series, taking two of three games from the Tigers.
In the last matchup, freshman Persy Llamas hit .500 over three games, including a go-ahead, solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to lead the Rebels past Missouri in game two.
Llamas would go on to win SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors.
The winner of the matchup would face No. 6 seed Florida on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT.
