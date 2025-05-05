The Grove Report

Ole Miss Rebels Softball Receives No. 11 Seed in SEC Tournament, Matchups Set

The Rebels' first round matchup has been locked in, set to square off against a talented foe on Tuesday.

Zack Nagy

May 11, 2023; Fayetteville, AK, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Jamie Trachsel during a quarterfinal game against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Softball Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
May 11, 2023; Fayetteville, AK, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Jamie Trachsel during a quarterfinal game against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Softball Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

OXFORD, Miss. – Following action in the final week of the SEC regular season, the No. 17 Ole Miss softball program has earned the No. 11 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament, as the SEC announced over the weekend.

The Rebels will match up against No. 14 seed Missouri on Tuesday, May 6 in Athens, Ga., at Jack Turner Stadium on the campus of Georgia.

The game will get started approximately 35 minutes following the conclusion of No. 12 seed Georgia and No. 13 seed Kentucky, which is slated for 12 p.m. CT.

Tuesday's opener will be televised on the SEC Network.

It would mark a rematch between the two teams after their series in Oxford back in March. The Rebels won the series, taking two of three games from the Tigers.

In the last matchup, freshman Persy Llamas hit .500 over three games, including a go-ahead, solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to lead the Rebels past Missouri in game two.

Llamas would go on to win SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors.

The winner of the matchup would face No. 6 seed Florida on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT.

More Ole Miss News:

The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected

Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety

Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Home/Other Sports