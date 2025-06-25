Ole Miss Rebels Track & Field, Cross Country Lands 10 on All-District Team
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss track & field and cross country has 10 student-athletes on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team for the 2024-25 seasons, as announced by CSC on Tuesday.
Rebel men making the All-District team were senior Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley (law studies), junior Aiden Britt (mechanical engineering), senior Jake Dalton (MBA), junior Mason Hickel (pharmaceutical sciences) and junior Carson Turner (computer science).
Ole Miss women honored were sophomore Lizzie Hatton (general business), sophomore Akaoma Odeluga (political science), sophomore Skylar Soli (integrated marketing communications), sophomore Mensi Stiff (history) and senior Loral Winn (master's of journalism).
Of those, Atkinstall-Daley, Dalton, Odeluga and Winn all advance to the national ballot for CSC Academic All-America honors.
The 2025 Academic All-District Men's Track & Field teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the track, in the field, and in the classroom.
The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes men's track & field honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.
Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 15, 2025 (women) and July 16, 2025 (men).
Men's CSC Academic All-District Team
Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – Law Studies*
Aiden Britt – Mechanical Engineering
Jake Dalton – Master's of Business Administration*
Mason Hickel – Pharmaceutical Sciences
Carson Turner – Computer Science
Women's CSC Academic All-District Team
Lizzie Hatton – General Business
Akaoma Odeluga – Political Science*
Skylar Soli – Integrated Marketing Communication
Mensi Stiff – History
Loral Winn – Master's of Journalism*
* = Advance to CSC Academic All-America ballot
